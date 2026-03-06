Edina vs. Andover: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Class 2A Quarterfinals

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No. 3 Edina Hornets (21-6-1) play the No. 6 Andover Huskies (11-14-3) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., or 30 minutes after the Moorhead vs. Lakeville South game.

Edina won the Section 6AA playoffs to reach another state tournament. Senior forward Tucker Johnson leads the Hornets with 60 points (16G, 44A), and junior forward Bode McConnell leads the team in goals with 33.

Andover has been in the state tournament six of the past seven years. But this season, the Huskies make it with a losing record. They were 8-14-3 entering the Section 5AA tournament, but they upset the top seeded Maple Grove Crimson 3-2 in the semifinals. They then defeated Centennial 9-5.

Edina vs. Andover: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Quarterfinals

