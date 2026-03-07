ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 2 Moorhead Spuds (25-3-1) play the No. 3 Edina Hornets (22-6-1) in the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A semifinal on Friday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., or 30 minutes after the Minnetonka vs. Rosemount game.

The Spuds and the Hornets met in the 2025 semifinals, and the Spuds won 4-3. They also played in the first game of this season, and Moorhead won 6-3.

Edina defeated Moorhead in the 2025 Class 6A Prep Bowl. Edina senior goalie Chase Bjorgaard was also a running back on the Hornets' football team, and in the Prep Bowl, he ran for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught two touchdowns, and his six total touchdowns tied a Prep Bowl record.

The winner will play the Class 2A championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena.

Edina vs. Moorhead: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Class 2A Semifinal

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

