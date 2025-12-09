Vote: Who is the 2025 Minnesota high school football Class 2A Player of the Year?
The 2025 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School On SI is highlighting the top players by classification. We continue with Class 2A.
Fans get an opportunity to vote for who they think had the best season in Class 2A football. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on December 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Vote: Who is the Minnesota high school football Class 2A Player of the Year?
Jaxon Bartkowicz, QB, Holdingford
Bartkowicz completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,161 yards and 23 touchdowns. He ran for 728 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Hayden Swenson, QB, International Falls
Swensen, a senior, threw for 1,971 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He finished with a 63.4 percent completion percentage.
Roman Voss, QB, Jackson County Central
A Mr. Football finalist, Voss finished with over 10,000 total yards and 131 touchdowns in his career. He led Jackson County Central to the 2025 Class 2A championship when he ran for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Goodhue.
Daulton Bauer, QB, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Daulton Bauer threw for 1,501 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025. He completed 64.1 percent of his passes on 167 attempts.
Henry Schloe, QB, St. Cloud Cathedral
Schloe threw 249 times for 2,109 yards and 17 touchdowns to only four interceptions in 10 games.
LaMichael Artis, RB, Eden Valley-Watkins
Artis ran 235 times for 1,449 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior.
Jack Carlson, RB, Goodhue
Carlson ran for 1,118 yards and 18 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to the Class 2A Prep Bowl. He also had 52 total tackles on defense.
Parker Fulton, RB, Aitkin
Fulton ran for 19 touchdowns this season. He finished with 1,058 yards on 140 attempts. He had two interceptions as well.
Conner Lund, RB, Warroad
Lund ran 177 times for 1,050 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.
Nathan Streit, WR, Holdingford
Streit caught 62 passes for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns.
Masyn Patrick, WR, Holdingford
Patrick caught 53 passes for 806 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Brayden Becker, WR, Eden Valley-Watkins
Becker caught 53 passes for 748 yards and 14 touchdowns to finish his career.
Gavin Bauer, WR, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Gavin Bauer caught 44 receptions for 656 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games this season.
Weston Rowe, OL, Jackson County Central
Rowe dominated defensive lineman all season and helped the Huskies win another Class 2A championship.
Kane Thompson, LB, International Falls
Thompson was everywhere this season. He had 147 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.
Raiden Slathar, DL, Norwood Young America
In his senior season, Slathar had 121 total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.
Cooper Allen, LB, Caledonia
As a sophomore, Allen had 114 total tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Max Schmitz, DL, Caledonia
Schmitz was a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. He had eight sacks as part of 57 total tackles in 12 games.
Jack Jacobson, LB, Aitkin
Jacobson had five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this season. He also ran for five touchdowns.
Micah Fenney, DL, Norwood Young America
Fenney finished his senior season with 87 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.
Simeon Wells, DB, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
Wells caught five interceptions in seven games this season.
Nolan Dotzler, DB, Aitkin
Dotzler had five interceptions this season. On offense, he had four receiving touchdowns.
Stats via varsity.startribune.com.
More from High School On SI