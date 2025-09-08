Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (9/8/2025)

High School

Jack Butler

Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.

Fans get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Mason Helfmann, St. Louis Park

Helfmann had 19 rushing attempts for 126 yards and one touchdown in a 17-0 win against Bloomington Kennedy.

Trystan Larson, Perham

Larson had 15 total tackles and one forced fumble. He also had one reception for 17 yards and two carries for 11 yards in a 14-7 win against East Grand Forks. 

Gabe Hall, Robbinsdale Armstrong

Hall threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 56 yards in a 34-7 win against Park Center.

Colin Avery, St. Croix Lutheran

Avery had 21 rushing attempts for 167 yards and four touchdowns and one reception for 42 yards and one touchdown. 

Zack Shatek, Hastings

Shatek ran 26 times for 376 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-19 win against Bloomington Jefferson.

Riley Valene, Orono

Valene had four receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-13 loss to Byron.

Grant Bruett, Delano

17 rushes for 172 yards in a 17-14 win against Providence Academy. 

Isaac Bollerud, Canby

Bollerud had six receptions for 111 yards in a 10-6 win against MACCRAY.

Kellen Willaert, Mankato East

Willaert threw 21 times for 257 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 48-26 win against Rochester John Marshall. 

James Engle, Maple Grove

Engle led the Crimson with 29 carries for 201 yards and one touchdown in a 28-14 win against Eden Prairie. 

Max Durgin, Rochester Mayo

Durgin had eight receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-12 loss to St. Thomas Academy. 

Noah Wallace, Minnetonka

Wallace had 10 total tackles and an interception in a 40-7 win against St. Michael-Albertville.

Malik Abdi, Stewartville

Abdi had an impressive 38 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win against Totino-Grace. 

Joshua Ryther, Anoka

Ryther had 14 total tackles and 10 solo tackles in a 31-20 loss to Forest Lake. 

Riley Forar, Lakeville North 

Forar had eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in a 7-3 loss to Farmington. 

Joseph Rohlik, Wabasso

Rohlik had 22 rushing attempts for 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 22-0 win against Cedar Mountain.

