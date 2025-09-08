Vote: Who is the Minnesota High School Football Player of the Week? (9/8/2025)
Each week, High School On SI will highlight some of the top performances in Minnesota high school football.
Fans get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting will close on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Mason Helfmann, St. Louis Park
Helfmann had 19 rushing attempts for 126 yards and one touchdown in a 17-0 win against Bloomington Kennedy.
Trystan Larson, Perham
Larson had 15 total tackles and one forced fumble. He also had one reception for 17 yards and two carries for 11 yards in a 14-7 win against East Grand Forks.
Gabe Hall, Robbinsdale Armstrong
Hall threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns while rushing eight times for 56 yards in a 34-7 win against Park Center.
Colin Avery, St. Croix Lutheran
Avery had 21 rushing attempts for 167 yards and four touchdowns and one reception for 42 yards and one touchdown.
Zack Shatek, Hastings
Shatek ran 26 times for 376 yards and five touchdowns in a 46-19 win against Bloomington Jefferson.
Riley Valene, Orono
Valene had four receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-13 loss to Byron.
Grant Bruett, Delano
17 rushes for 172 yards in a 17-14 win against Providence Academy.
Isaac Bollerud, Canby
Bollerud had six receptions for 111 yards in a 10-6 win against MACCRAY.
Kellen Willaert, Mankato East
Willaert threw 21 times for 257 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 48-26 win against Rochester John Marshall.
James Engle, Maple Grove
Engle led the Crimson with 29 carries for 201 yards and one touchdown in a 28-14 win against Eden Prairie.
Max Durgin, Rochester Mayo
Durgin had eight receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns in a 17-12 loss to St. Thomas Academy.
Noah Wallace, Minnetonka
Wallace had 10 total tackles and an interception in a 40-7 win against St. Michael-Albertville.
Malik Abdi, Stewartville
Abdi had an impressive 38 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-14 win against Totino-Grace.
Joshua Ryther, Anoka
Ryther had 14 total tackles and 10 solo tackles in a 31-20 loss to Forest Lake.
Riley Forar, Lakeville North
Forar had eight tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in a 7-3 loss to Farmington.
Joseph Rohlik, Wabasso
Rohlik had 22 rushing attempts for 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 22-0 win against Cedar Mountain.
