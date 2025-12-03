Vote: Who should be High School on SI's 2025 Michigan Division 4 High School Football Player of the Year?
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is officially over, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top performers in every classification in the state.
We move ahead to the top players in Division 4 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 4 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of this page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. This vote is merely to engage fans and learn their opinions of who they believe the top players may be.
The poll will close on 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Marcello Vitti, ATH, Dearborn Divine Child
Stuffing the stat sheet and winning the state championship - that's how Vitti ended his high school career. For his senior season, Vitti ran for 1,806 yards and 24 total touchdowns. He also shined on defense, as Vitti totaled 80 tackles, nine PBUs, one interception (pick six), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack. For 2026, Vitti is committed to play at Iowa.
Dakota Guerrant, WR/DB, Harper Woods
One of the top wide receivers in the country as a junior, Guerrant had another standout season in 2025. The 4-star recruit caught 58 passes and accounted for 1,950 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns. He also recorded three interceptions and 40 tackles. Guerrant is still uncommitted, but he has offers from several power-4 programs.
Masai Ali, RB, Center Line
Ali proved to be one of the best junior running backs in the league in 2025. The Panthers ball carrier had 1,500 all-purpose yards and 15 total touchdowns.
Joseph Smith, RB, Williamston
Smith showed up huge for the Hornets this season. The senior accounted for 1,433 scrimmage yards and 22 total touchdowns, taking Williamston to the regional finals.
Jakoby Lagat, RB, Goodrich
Lagat played like he was on a mission during his senior season. He posted more than 2,000 total yards and more than 25 touchdowns, rushing the Martians to a state semifinal appearance.
Easton Moughton, QB, Vicksburg
The junior signal-caller had 2,905 passing yards and 33 touchdowns with just five interceptions. The Bulldogs were one win away from playing in the state championship, and Moughton was a pivotal part of their success.
Kayden Dickerson, RB/LB, Portland
Dickerson ended his high school career with a memorable season. The senior ran for 1,461 yards (9.5 yards per carry) and scored 21 total touchdowns. Defensively, Dickerson recorded 59 tackles and two interceptions.
Jared DeVries, RB/LB, Hudsonville Unity Christian
DeVries was consistently all over the field for the Crusaders, and he helped lead them to a state title appearance. The senior two-way standout had 18 carries, 90 yards and two touchdowns in the championship game, as well as a team-high ten tackles.
Jack Nash, RB/ATH, Spring Lake
In his junior season, Nash was one of the most productive players in Division 4. He posted 1,199 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns, including a 92-yard pick six. Nash helped his team reach the district final.
Cameron Gunsell, QB/DB, Ludington
Gunsell played just six games this season, but he put up monster numbers. On offense, Gunsell had more than 2,100 total yards, 22 total touchdowns and a completion rate of 77%. Defensively, he added 41 tackles and an interception.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.