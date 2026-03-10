The 2026-26 Minnesota high school wrestling season is over, and there were many talented wrestlers who competed throughout the season.

High School On SI has compiled the winners of Class 2A championships, and we're asking you to vote on who you think was the best.

Voting will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. CT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Who was the top Class 2A Minnesota High School Wrestler in 2026?

Trey Kraemer, So., ROCORI

Kraemer defeated Harper Hamacher by decision 4-0 in the 107 championship. Kraemer finished a great season with a 53-1 record.

Owen Parish, Fr., Cannon Falls

Parish, a freshman, won the 114 pound title. He defeated Eli Olson of Dawson-Boyd - Lac Qui Parle by technical fall 17-1 (4:30). Parish finished with a 50-1 record.

Joel Friederichs, Sr., Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran

Joel Friederichs went 51-0 this season. He ended the season with a state title in the 121 weight class. He defeated Adrian Mincey of Simley by major decision 12-0.

Titan Friederichs, Sr., Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran

Titan Friederichs went 54-0 and finished the season with a 127 class championship win against Logan Refsnider of Totino-Grace. He won by technical fall 18-1 (2:11)

Jackson Refsnider, Sr., Totino-Grace

Jackson Refsnider won the 133 weight class with a win over Raydon Graham by fall 5:30. He finished the season with a 48-2 record.

Christian Jelle, Sr., Grand Rapids

Jelle defeated Bennett Kujawa of Becker by major decision 18-5 in the 139 championship. He finished the season with a 49-4 record.

Jake Kos, Jr., Simley

Kos won the 145 class with a win over Levi Thompson of Becker by fall 3:45. Kos went 55-3 this season.

Kaleb Mead, Jr., Watertown Mayer - Mayer Lutheran

Mead won the 152 weight class title with a major decision, 12-3, over Johan Alcantara Lund of Minneapolis North. He had a 51-3 record.

Cooper Rowe, Sr., Mound-Westonka

Rose won his 160 class title when he defeated Rex Ayshford of Kasson-Mantorville by technical fall, 19-1 (2:54). He went undefeated, 41-0, this season.

Tiegan Detloff, Jr., Perham

Detloff won the 172 class title when he defeated Payton Herbst of Totino-Grace by major decision, 11-2. He had a 48-2 record this season.

Parker Richards, Jr., Kasson-Mantorville

Richards won the 189 title by decision, 9-6, over Max Morgan of Mankato East. Richards went 39-8 this season.

Ivan Petrich, Sr., Little Falls

Patrich won in the 215 weight class with a major decision, 12-3, over Jose Kruse of Totino-Grace. Petrich went 40-1 this season.

Matthew Veroeven, Sr., Waseca

Veroeven won a title for the Bluejays when he defeated TJ Fuller of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton via fall 2:35. Veroeven finished the season with a 43-1 record.

