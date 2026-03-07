ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 1 Minnetonka Skippers (26-2-2) play the No. 2 Moorhead Spuds (26-3-1) in the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A championship on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Spuds are the defending Class 2A champion after winning their first state title in 2025. Senior forward and Mr. Hockey finalist Tyden Bergeson leads the Spuds with 80 points (29G, 51A) this season.

Moorhead defeated Edina 3-1 in the semifinal, and Minnetonka outlasted Rosemount in overtime 4-3.

The Skippers are looking to win their third state title in school history. They won the title in 2020 and 2023. Sophomore forward Cash Hardie leads Minnetonka in points with 36 (19G, 17A), and goalie Chase Jerdee is a Frank Brimsek Award nominee.

Moorhead vs. Minnetonka: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Championship

