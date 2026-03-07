High School

Moorhead vs. Minnetonka: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Championship

Get real-time updates from the MSHSL boys hockey Class 2A championship between the Spuds and the Skippers
Jack Butler|
Moorhead is the defending Class 2A boys hockey state champion
Moorhead is the defending Class 2A boys hockey state champion | ST. CLOUD TIMES/Imagn

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The No. 1 Minnetonka Skippers (26-2-2) play the No. 2 Moorhead Spuds (26-3-1) in the MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A championship on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Spuds are the defending Class 2A champion after winning their first state title in 2025. Senior forward and Mr. Hockey finalist Tyden Bergeson leads the Spuds with 80 points (29G, 51A) this season.

Moorhead defeated Edina 3-1 in the semifinal, and Minnetonka outlasted Rosemount in overtime 4-3.

The Skippers are looking to win their third state title in school history. They won the title in 2020 and 2023. Sophomore forward Cash Hardie leads Minnetonka in points with 36 (19G, 17A), and goalie Chase Jerdee is a Frank Brimsek Award nominee.

Moorhead vs. Minnetonka: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Championship

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Coverage

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Minnesota