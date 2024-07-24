10 Mississippi high school quarterbacks to watch in 2024
Mississippi high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Magnolia State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from Mississippi. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Magnolia State.
The following is a list of top returning Mississippi quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Deuce Knight, George County: The Notre Dame commitment transferred in from Liscomb Academy (Tennessee) during the off-season and took part in the Elite 11 camp over the summer. Last season for the Mustangs, Knight completed 141-of-265 passes, 2,047 yards with 17 TD and just two picks. Also rushed for 494 yards and 11 scores.
KeMario Taylor, Noxubee County: Another Elite 11 participant out of the state was Taylor, who is already committed to Mississippi State. Last season, the signal caller threw for 3,634 yards, 48 touchdowns versus just five interceptions. Not only did it through the air, but on the ground with 794 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Bryce Warriner, Tri-County Academy: Coming off a 2023 season in which Warriner accounted for 38 total touchdowns, the quarterback enters the fall aiming to push 45-plus scores. Warriner compiled over 3,000 yards between passing and rushing.
Noah Gillon, Tupelo: The 6-foot-3, 175 pound quarterback enters the 2024 campaign as one of the state's top passers. Gillon owns offers from schools like Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Austin Peay and Troy.
Jack Durr, Pearl: When it comes to do dual-threat quarterbacks, Durr may be as good as they come in the Magnolia State. Durr scored 32 total touchdowns along with over 2,300 yards passing.
Coleman Carter, Adams County Christian: Carter is a Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' commitment coming off a stellar 2023 season. The quarterback helped lead the Rebels to a 12-3 campaign last fall and should be in line to have a major 2024 season.
Garrison Davis, Holmes County: Taking a look at the kind of numbers Davis put up last season, he's primed for another strong campaign. Davis threw for 2,508 yards, 28 touchdowns and ended just short of 900 on the ground.
Jevarion Glover, Amanda Elzy: The Panthers bring back their starter in Glover, who put up some strong numbers a year ago. Glover finished 2023 completing 144-of-266 passes for 3,047 yards and 21 touchdowns. Also rushed for 1,135 yards and scored 15 times.
Adarius McDougle, Sebastopol: Class 2A's best player from a season ago, McDougle had himself a big year. The quarterback finished 2023 throwing 1,697 yards, 31 touchdowns and led he Bobcats to a 34.9 points per game average.
Jay Beamon, Cleveland Central: When you think of a passer who will be in line for a big season, it's Beaon. The signal caller ended last season throwing for 2,076 yards and 17 touchdowns.
