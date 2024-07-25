10 Mississippi high school running backs to watch in 2024
Mississippi high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Magnolia State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Southeast United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the collegiate level from Mississippi. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Magnolia State.
The following is a list of top returning Mississippi running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Akylin Dear, Quitman: At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Dear is an absolute unit coming out of the backfield. With Alabama and Ole Miss out on his trail, the tailback is a hot commodity. Rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 27 touchdowns in 2023.
Tray Kinkle, Holly Springs: Not many running backs have the start-stop capabilities quite like Kinkle. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound back has plenty of suitors after him, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State and NC State.
Darrell Smith, Picayune Memorial: Many of the backs on this list play with power, but Smith is more diminutive at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun commitment will be one of the most versatile backs in the state this fall.
Damarius Yates, Kemper County: Last season was the coming out party for Yates as a sophomore. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound running back put up some impressive numbers a year ago, rushing for over 1,100 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
Malaki Page, Bay Springs: Looking at another running back with ideal size to play at the next level, Page has proven himself as one of the state's top backs. Page has offers currently from Ole Miss and Southern Miss.
Marcus Flowers Jr., Charleston: Charleston came away ith the Class 2A state championship last year and some of that can be attributed to the play of Flowers Jr. The running back nearly rushed for 2,000 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.
Jaeden Hill, Tupelo: It runs in the family bloodlines when it comes to playing the running back position. Hill's brother, Daniel, was a top 5 running back of the 2024 class and it continues this year. Hill has already committed to Mississippi State.
Kylin Champagne, Oak Grove: With the ideal combination of power, size and speed at his disposal, Champagne is one of the toughest running backs to take down in the state. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back has an offer from Mississippi Valley State, with interest from numerous other schools.
MaCaleb Taylor, Grenada: The 6-foot, 190-pound tailback returns this season after putting up some monster numbers a year ago. Taylor, who rushed for 1,825 yards last season, made the SBLive Mississippi all-state third team in 2023.
Moses Cummings, Purvis: A running back that flirted with 2,000 yards last season was Cummings, who finished last year with 1,755 on 244 attempts. Cummings added 20 touchdowns to his impressive totals.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivems