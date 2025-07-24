2025 Mississippi High School Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings
The 2025 high school football season in the Magnolia State is just over a month away from starting, and that means it is time to reveal the High School on SI Mississippi high school football preseason top 25 rankings.
Here is the complete list of the preseason top 25 rankings with a breakdown for each team:
1. Tupelo
Last season: 14-0; No. 1 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
After going 14-0 and winning their first state championship since 1992, the Golden Wave are riding high looking to win back-to-back Class 7A state championships. Led by JaReylan McCoy, Iverson McCoy, Braylen Williams and Devontray Brewer on defense, they will be a nightmare for the opposition. Running back Jaeden Hill also returns as the workhorse for the Golden Wave offense.
2. Brandon
Last season: 12-2; No. 2 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Bulldogs were runner-ups to Tupelo last season, but they should be right there in the mix for the state championship again. Led by Tyson Robinson who is the fourth ranked running back in the class of 2027 according to On3 Sports, the Bulldogs should have one of the best offenses in the state. They start off the 2025 season with some fireworks as they host Tupelo on August 29.
3. Madison Central
Last season: 10-3; No. 11 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
3-star running back, Mikel Stephen, appears to be the focal point of the Jaguars offense this season. As the number 16 recruit in the state for the 2027 class, Stephen should emerge as one of the top players in 7A.
4. Hattiesburg
Last season: 13-1; No. 6 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
When you have one of the top players in the country, it makes things a lot easier, and that is exactly what Hattiesburg has in Tristen Keys. The Tigers get their season started on August 30 versus Petal.
5. Grenada
Last season: 13-1; No. 3 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Chargers ended the 2024 season with a dominant 43-14 win over Hattiesburg in the Class 6A state championship. They begin the 2025 season when they host Pine Bluff (AR) on August 29.
6. Hartfield Academy
Last season: 12-2; No. 4 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
Like Hattiesburg, if you have one of the top players in the country, you will win almost if not every game on the schedule. That is exactly what Hartfield Academy has in Bralan Womack. During their state championship season last year, Womack finished with eight interceptions from the safety position. He is also a threat on offense as he was a 1,000-yard receiver with 13 touchdowns.
7. Louisville
Last season: 13-2; No. 12 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Wildcats boast a 12-2 record in state championship games, and they will be looking to win their fourth state championship since 2020 this season. Their week 1 matchup in West Point has the potential to be one of the top games of the season
8. Oak Grove
Last season: 8-4; No. 22 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
After getting eliminated by Ocean Springs in the playoffs last season, the Warriors are out to prove that they are one of the best teams in the state this season. With Kellen Hall returning, that certainly makes things easier for Oak Grove who starts their season with a top 10 matchup when they travel to Starkville in week 1.
9. West Point
Last season: 11-3; No. 16 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Green Wave enter this season with 13 state championships which is the most in the state, and they have a legitimate shot to win their 14th state title this season. However, they might have the toughest four-game stretch to open the season as they play Louisville, Starkville, Noxubee County and Tupelo.
10. Starkville
Last season: 7-5; No. 9 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Yellow Jackets had a down season in 2024 by their standards, but just when you think to count them out, Starkville is right back in the thick of things competing for another state title. With the addition of John Carr as head coach who turned Clinton from a 1-9 team to a 4-6 team in one year, there is hope and optimism that the Yellow Jackets will be among the state's elite teams once again.
11. Jackson Prep
Last season: 12-1; No. 5 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Patriots might not have the top-end talent that Hartfield and Jackson Academy have, but they have been one of the most consistent programs all-time in the state of Mississippi. Their discipline, leadership and hard work has played dividends over the years, and they are looking to make amends this season after losing the state championship last season to Hartfield Academy.
12. Ocean Springs
Last season: 8-5
The Greyhounds start their season at Meridian, but then they have an extremely difficult three-game stretch as they host Petal before traveling to Pascagoula and Picayune in back-to-back weeks.
13. Jackson Academy
Last season: 9-4
Good luck to opposing teams on getting to the Raiders' quarterback as Caden Moss, the state's number one player and the nation's fourth ranked offensive tackle according to Rivals, anchors the offensive line. The defense will also be one of the best in the state as a pair of Tennessee commits, TJ White and Dereon Albert, will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.
14. Picayune
Last season: 11-3; No. 7 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
After making an appearance in the Class 6A state semifinals, the Maroon Tide will look to get off to a great start in 2025 when they travel to Gulfport.
15. Noxubee County
Last season: 11-3; No. 17 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
It will not be surprising if the Tigers take a step back after losing one of the top quarterbacks in the country from last year's team in Kamario Taylor. However, the Tigers seemingly reload, and they should be one of the top teams in Class 3A yet again.
16. Poplarville
Last season: 13-2; No. 10 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
With Tylan Keys coming back for another year, Poplarville should once again be in the mix for the Class 4A state championship. Last season, Keys missed eight games due to injury, but he still rushed for 565 yards and seven touchdowns.
17. Warren Central
Last season: 9-4; No. 24 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Vikings were one of the hottest teams in the state during the second half of the season last year, but they ran into a buzzsaw in Grenada where they were defeated 23-10 in the state semifinals. They begin their season when they travel to Clinton.
18. Petal
Last season: 8-5; No. 14 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Panthers are looking to improve from last season that appeared to be up-and-down at times. The return of Corey Wells on the defensive line is an added plus for the Panthers.
19. Gulfport
Last season: 7-4; No. 15 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Admirals start this season with a bang with they play host to Picayune. The Admirals return one of the more experienced defenses in the state led by Andre Peters III who finished with 149 total tackles last season.
20. Northwest Rankin
Last season: 5-6
After a disappointing year last season, the Cougars will look to get this season off to a good start versus Germantown. This game should give everyone a good indication of where they stand this season in their district and 7A as a whole.
21. Pascagoula
Last season: 9-3
Hattiesburg left a sour taste in Pascagoula's mouth in the playoffs as they Tigers defeated them 33-17. They begin their season with back-to-back road games at Moss Point and Biloxi.
22. South Panola
Last season: 9-3; No. 25 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
In the 2000s, South Panola was in the midst of one of the greatest high school football dynasties ever while also boasting the fourth longest winning streak in high school football history. While they're not as dominant as they once were, the Tigers are still in contention for the state championship every year. They enter 2025 seeking their first district title since 2023, and their first state championship since 2014. They kick off their season versus DeSoto Central on August 29.
23. Heidelberg
Last season: 14-1
Even with their dominant run to the Class 2A state championship, the Oilers seemingly ran under the radar as one of the top teams in Mississippi. However, after what they accomplished last season, they put the state on notice, and they could finish as one of the 10 best teams in the state. They kick off their 2025 season when they travel to Noxubee County.
24. Germantown
Last season: 7-5
The Mavericks return quarterback King White who was also their leading rusher a season ago. His dual-threat capabilities should help the Mavericks improve their win total as they look to emerge as a darkhorse contender in 7A.
25. Madison-Ridgeland Academy
Last season: 8-2; No. 13 in the Final 2025 Mississippi High School on SI Football State Rankings
MRA produced one of the most surprising results last season when they blitzed Oak Grove en route to a 51-13 victory. In that game, Samuel Stockett went 23/29 for 437 yards and six touchdowns. For the season, he also completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,239 yards and 33 touchdowns. It will be an exciting four horse race between JA, Jackson Prep, Hartfield and MRA to see which team emerges as the best in the MAIS.