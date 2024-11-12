5 Takeaways from the opening round of the Class 1A-4A football playoffs in Mississippi
As 5A-7A schools wrapped up their regular season last night, the playoffs began for the schools in 1-4A classes, and the MAIS 6A playoffs also began on Friday night. There were some exciting matchups in store among the public schools while Madison-Ridgeland Academy and Jackson Prep were rewarded the first round bye in the MAIS playoffs after fantastic seasons. With that being said, here are five takeaways after the opening rounds of the playoffs.
Lanier earns first playoff win in 37 years
The Bulldogs snapped an unprecedented streak when they earned their first playoff win over Sumrall 28-21 on Friday. All looked lost when they were down 21-6 midway through the game, but then they had an offensive explosion. Lanier scored 22 straight points which was enough to come out with a victory. Senior running back, Jeremiah Wilson, scored the first touchdown to make the score 14-6. Down 21-6, Jamison Kelly, took a swing route over 60 yards for the touchdown. After that sequence, the Bulldogs were able to score two more touchdowns to put the game on ice. They will take on Forest next week in round two of the playoffs.
KaMario Taylor continues to play excellent football
After winning the 3A Region 5 District, Noxubee County played hosts to St. Stanislaus. All eyes would be on the standout senior quarterback, KaMario Taylor, as the Tigers looked to get off to a good start in the playoffs. Taylor, who was just crowned as 3A Mr. Football in Mississippi, did not disappoint in the first round. He went 9/14 for 150 yards and four passing touchdowns in the 42-3 rout.
The Tigers will take on Jefferson Davis County in round two of the playoffs. Also, the 3A playoffs will be something people will want to keep an eye on if Noxubee County and Choctaw County meet in the finals. In this scenario, Taylor would be going up the Chargers offense who feature five-star wide receiver, Caleb Cunningham.
Poplarville outlasts Mendenhall
After finishing second in their district, the Hornets were set to face Mendenhall in the first round, and it was an exciting game from start to finish. Poplarville was down 26-20 with just over a minute left when senior quarterback, Sydney Blackmon, connected with senior running back, Zack Case, for a the game-winning touchdown to give them the 27-26 win
The Hornets had a balanced rushing attack throughout the entire game with three different players scoring a rushing touchdown. Case and senior wide receiver, Nick Miller, combined for 185 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win. The Hornets will take on Columbia in the second round next week.
George Wilcox has a huge game in the win over Simpson Academy
After defeating Simpson Academy 27-0 two weeks ago, the Rebels had to turn around and play them in the MAIS Class 5A quarterfinals. Leake Academy earned the bye from the first round, and the much needed rest paid off as they won 45-36. Junior quarterback, George Wilcox, had a terrific day passing the football. He went 17/22 for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the state this season, and he will look to continue that success when they play Magnolia Heights in the semifinals.
Kemper County offense explodes versus Perry Central
After finishing the regular season with only one loss to Noxubee County in early October, the Wildcats entered the playoffs to face the Perry Central Bulldogs in the opening round of the playoffs. From the start, the Wildcats had control of the game as they cruised to a 41-22 win. Senior quarterback, Kendetryon Backstrom, completed 22 passes on 29 attempts for 326 yards and two touchdowns. Backstrom also rushed for 93 yards on 13 carries for three touchdowns. He had one of the top performances of the week, and the Wildcats will look to carry this momentum into their second round game versus Magee next week.