High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on October 16

Gray Reid

Hernando vs Horn Lake from Oct. 3, 2025
Hernando vs Horn Lake from Oct. 3, 2025 / Mary Scott

There are 45 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Tupelo hosting Hernando.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There is one games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, October 16.

View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 42 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 17.

Hartfield Academy (2-5) at Heritage Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Coffeeville (1-5) at West Tallahatchie (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Louisville (5-2) at Gentry (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Kemper County (2-4) at Eupora (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Noxubee County (4-3) at Choctaw County (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Nanih Waiya (4-2) at Sebastopol (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Vardaman (2-5) at West Lowndes (2-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Noxapater (4-3) at Ethel (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Olive Branch (1-5) at Grenada (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Sulligent (4-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamilton (8-0) at Haleyville (0-8) - 7:00 PM CST

Neshoba Central (3-3) at Canton (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

South Pontotoc (1-6) at New Albany (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Lafayette (3-3) at West Point (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Lamar County (2-5) at Aliceville (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Corinth (4-2) at Tishomingo County (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Clinton (4-2) at Starkville (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Choctaw Central (6-1) at Newton County (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Hubbertville (7-0) at Lynn (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

South Panola (3-3) at Saltillo (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Fayette County (6-2) at Good Hope (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Belmont (5-2) at Kossuth (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Mantachie (2-5) at Booneville (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Biggersville (5-2) at Tupelo Christian Prep (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Leflore County (4-3) at French Camp Academy (0-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Baldwyn (6-1) at Hatley (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Calhoun City (5-1) at Okolona (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Walnut (4-3) at Hamilton (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Tupelo (6-1) at Hernando (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Aberdeen (4-3) at Nettleton (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Philadelphia (0-6) at Velma Jackson (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

North Pontotoc (5-1) at West Bolivar (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Columbus (1-5) at New Hope (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Myrtle (6-1) at Water Valley (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Pontotoc (3-3) at Caledonia (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Bruce (5-2) at M.S. Palmer (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Houston (1-6) at Itawamba Agricultural (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Amory (3-4) at Shannon (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Alcorn Central (2-5) at Mooreville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Thrasher (1-5) at Smithville (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

East Union (1-6) at Strayhorn (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Mississippi