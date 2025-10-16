Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Tupelo hosting Hernando.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is one games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, October 16.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 17.
Hartfield Academy (2-5) at Heritage Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Coffeeville (1-5) at West Tallahatchie (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Louisville (5-2) at Gentry (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Kemper County (2-4) at Eupora (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Noxubee County (4-3) at Choctaw County (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Nanih Waiya (4-2) at Sebastopol (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Vardaman (2-5) at West Lowndes (2-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Noxapater (4-3) at Ethel (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Olive Branch (1-5) at Grenada (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Sulligent (4-3) at Tuscaloosa Academy (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamilton (8-0) at Haleyville (0-8) - 7:00 PM CST
Neshoba Central (3-3) at Canton (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
South Pontotoc (1-6) at New Albany (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Lafayette (3-3) at West Point (6-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Lamar County (2-5) at Aliceville (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Corinth (4-2) at Tishomingo County (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Clinton (4-2) at Starkville (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Choctaw Central (6-1) at Newton County (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Hubbertville (7-0) at Lynn (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
South Panola (3-3) at Saltillo (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Fayette County (6-2) at Good Hope (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Belmont (5-2) at Kossuth (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Mantachie (2-5) at Booneville (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Biggersville (5-2) at Tupelo Christian Prep (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Leflore County (4-3) at French Camp Academy (0-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Baldwyn (6-1) at Hatley (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Calhoun City (5-1) at Okolona (3-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Walnut (4-3) at Hamilton (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Tupelo (6-1) at Hernando (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Aberdeen (4-3) at Nettleton (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Philadelphia (0-6) at Velma Jackson (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
North Pontotoc (5-1) at West Bolivar (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Columbus (1-5) at New Hope (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Myrtle (6-1) at Water Valley (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Pontotoc (3-3) at Caledonia (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Bruce (5-2) at M.S. Palmer (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Houston (1-6) at Itawamba Agricultural (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Amory (3-4) at Shannon (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Alcorn Central (2-5) at Mooreville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Thrasher (1-5) at Smithville (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
East Union (1-6) at Strayhorn (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
