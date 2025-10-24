Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Tupelo hosting Horn Lake.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 24.
Grenada at South Panola - 7:00 PM
Eupora at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM
Nettleton at Noxubee County - 7:00 PM
Choctaw County at Winona - 7:00 PM
Okolona at West Lowndes - 7:00 PM
McAdams at Noxapater - 7:00 PM
Isabella at Lamar County - 7:00 PM
Warren Central at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM
Aberdeen at Senatobia - 7:00 PM
Tishomingo County at New Albany - 7:00 PM
Booneville at Alcorn Central - 7:00 PM
North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc - 7:00 PM
Tupelo Christian Prep at Thrasher - 7:00 PM
Murrah at Starkville - 7:00 PM
Bruce at Myrtle - 7:00 PM
Coffeeville at Leflore County - 7:00 PM
Columbus at Lafayette - 7:00 PM
Pickens County at Marion County - 7:00 PM
Saltillo at Lake Cormorant - 7:00 PM
New Hope at Pontotoc - 7:00 PM
West Tallahatchie at French Camp Academy - 7:00 PM
Hatley at Walnut - 7:00 PM
Belmont at East Union - 7:00 PM
Calhoun City at Vardaman - 7:00 PM
Ethel at Nanih Waiya - 7:00 PM
Smithville at Biggersville - 7:00 PM
Velma Jackson at East Webster - 7:00 PM
Kossuth at Mantachie - 7:00 PM
Aliceville at Sulligent - 7:00 PM
Hamilton at Fayette County - 7:00 PM
Strayhorn at Water Valley - 7:00 PM
Hamilton at Baldwyn - 7:00 PM
West Point at Caledonia - 7:00 PM
Horn Lake at Tupelo - 7:00 PM
Shannon at Itawamba Agricultural - 7:00 PM
Amory at Corinth - 7:00 PM
Houston at Mooreville - 7:00 PM
View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.