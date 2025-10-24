High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on October 24

There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 2 Tupelo hosting Horn Lake.

Grenada at South Panola - 7:00 PM

Eupora at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM

Nettleton at Noxubee County - 7:00 PM

Choctaw County at Winona - 7:00 PM

Okolona at West Lowndes - 7:00 PM

McAdams at Noxapater - 7:00 PM

Isabella at Lamar County - 7:00 PM

Warren Central at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM

Aberdeen at Senatobia - 7:00 PM

Tishomingo County at New Albany - 7:00 PM

Booneville at Alcorn Central - 7:00 PM

North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc - 7:00 PM

Tupelo Christian Prep at Thrasher - 7:00 PM

Murrah at Starkville - 7:00 PM

Bruce at Myrtle - 7:00 PM

Coffeeville at Leflore County - 7:00 PM

Columbus at Lafayette - 7:00 PM

Pickens County at Marion County - 7:00 PM

Saltillo at Lake Cormorant - 7:00 PM

New Hope at Pontotoc - 7:00 PM

West Tallahatchie at French Camp Academy - 7:00 PM

Hatley at Walnut - 7:00 PM

Belmont at East Union - 7:00 PM

Calhoun City at Vardaman - 7:00 PM

Ethel at Nanih Waiya - 7:00 PM

Smithville at Biggersville - 7:00 PM

Velma Jackson at East Webster - 7:00 PM

Kossuth at Mantachie - 7:00 PM

Aliceville at Sulligent - 7:00 PM

Hamilton at Fayette County - 7:00 PM

Strayhorn at Water Valley - 7:00 PM

Hamilton at Baldwyn - 7:00 PM

West Point at Caledonia - 7:00 PM

Horn Lake at Tupelo - 7:00 PM

Shannon at Itawamba Agricultural - 7:00 PM

Amory at Corinth - 7:00 PM

Houston at Mooreville - 7:00 PM

