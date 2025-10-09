Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 13 Kosciusko at No. 11 Louisville.
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 9, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, October 9.
Smithville at Byers - 6:00 PM
Tupelo Christian Prep at Rossville Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Okolona at Northpoint Christian - 7:00 PM
Bruce at East Union - 7:00 PM
Saltillo at Olive Branch - 7:00 PM
Nanih Waiya at Noxapater - 7:00 PM
Water Valley at Baldwyn - 7:00 PM
Mooreville at Amory - 7:00 PM
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 10.
East Webster at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM
Pittsburg at Smithville - 7:00 PM
Center Hill at Grenada - 7:00 PM
Ashland at Coffeeville - 7:00 PM
J.Z. George at Eupora - 7:00 PM
Winona at Noxubee County - 7:00 PM
Choctaw County at Aberdeen - 7:00 PM
Northeast Lauderdale at Choctaw Central - 7:00 PM
New Albany at Ripley - 7:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Academy at Lamar County - 7:00 PM
Greenville at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM
Pontotoc at West Point - 7:00 PM
Shannon at Houston - 7:00 PM
North Pontotoc at Corinth - 7:00 PM
Kosciusko at Louisville - 7:00 PM
Brilliant at Hubbertville - 7:00 PM
Lynn at Marion County - 7:00 PM
Strayhorn at Myrtle - 7:00 PM
Tishomingo County at South Pontotoc - 7:00 PM
Starkville at Germantown - 7:00 PM
Vardaman at Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Booneville at Belmont - 7:00 PM
Caledonia at Columbus - 7:00 PM
Lafayette at New Hope - 7:00 PM
Alcorn Central at Mantachie - 7:00 PM
Good Hope at Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Fayette County at Curry - 7:00 PM
Southaven at Tupelo - 7:00 PM
