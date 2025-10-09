High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025

Get Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on October 9

Gray Reid

Hernando vs Horn Lake from Oct. 3, 2025
Hernando vs Horn Lake from Oct. 3, 2025 / Mary Scott

There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including six games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 13 Kosciusko at No. 11 Louisville.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 9, 2025

There are nine games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, October 9.

Smithville at Byers - 6:00 PM

Tupelo Christian Prep at Rossville Christian Academy - 7:00 PM

Okolona at Northpoint Christian - 7:00 PM

Okolona at Northpoint Christian - 7:00 PM

Bruce at East Union - 7:00 PM

Saltillo at Olive Branch - 7:00 PM

Nanih Waiya at Noxapater - 7:00 PM

Water Valley at Baldwyn - 7:00 PM

Mooreville at Amory - 7:00 PM

View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 28 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, October 10.

East Webster at Philadelphia - 7:00 PM

Pittsburg at Smithville - 7:00 PM

Center Hill at Grenada - 7:00 PM

Ashland at Coffeeville - 7:00 PM

J.Z. George at Eupora - 7:00 PM

Winona at Noxubee County - 7:00 PM

Choctaw County at Aberdeen - 7:00 PM

Northeast Lauderdale at Choctaw Central - 7:00 PM

New Albany at Ripley - 7:00 PM

Tuscaloosa Academy at Lamar County - 7:00 PM

Greenville at Neshoba Central - 7:00 PM

Pontotoc at West Point - 7:00 PM

Shannon at Houston - 7:00 PM

North Pontotoc at Corinth - 7:00 PM

Kosciusko at Louisville - 7:00 PM

Brilliant at Hubbertville - 7:00 PM

Lynn at Marion County - 7:00 PM

Strayhorn at Myrtle - 7:00 PM

Tishomingo County at South Pontotoc - 7:00 PM

Starkville at Germantown - 7:00 PM

Vardaman at Hamilton - 7:00 PM

Booneville at Belmont - 7:00 PM

Caledonia at Columbus - 7:00 PM

Lafayette at New Hope - 7:00 PM

Alcorn Central at Mantachie - 7:00 PM

Good Hope at Hamilton - 7:00 PM

Fayette County at Curry - 7:00 PM

Southaven at Tupelo - 7:00 PM

View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Mississippi