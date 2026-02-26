Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Baseball Player of the Week? - Feb. 26, 2026
We continue our player of the week polls for high school baseball in Mississippi, and this week we have another stellar crop of players who put on tremendous performances for their respective teams from games played from February 16-21.
Our list of nominees include some solid pitching performances, but this week's poll is highlighted by players who found immense success hitting the long ball. With that being said, it will be a difficult decision to determine who will be this week's player of the week
As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Mississippi high school baseball player of the week.
Voting will close on March 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Pierce Ingram of St. Andrew's Episcopal
Here are this week's nominations:
Luke Essary, Jackson Prep
In the 14-4 win over Tri-County Academy, Essary finished with two hits, both of which were doubles, three RBIs and one run scored. In the 13-4 win over Canton Academy, Essary tallied two more hits, one double, three RBIs and one run scored.
Brooks Crawley, Northwest Rankin
Last week, Crawley had a superb week from the plate tallying nine hits, two doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and eight RBIs.
Nelson Barthel, Northwest Rankin
Barthel is the second nominee from the Cougars after tallying eight hits, two home runs, two doubles and one triple in last week's action.
Weston Dunaway, Lawrence County
In the 1-0 win over West Marion, Dunaway pitched a complete game that saw him record 14 strikeouts in the victory.
Hayden Fiorito, St. Andrew's Episcopal
In the 10-0 win over Loyd Star and the 8-0 win over Pearl, Fiorito finished with four combined hits, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Alex Lambert, Madison-Ridgeland Academy
In three games last week, Lambert tallied six hits, two home runs, one double and six RBIs. Through the first two weeks of the season, he has also maintained a perfect fielding percentage.
Carson Renfro, Grenada
In the 1-0 win over Heritage Academy, Renfro pitched a complete game, no-hitter while striking out 11 batters in the process.
Wyatt McDaniels, Mooreville
In the 10-0 win over Alcorn Central and the 18-0 win over New Site, McDaniels finished with three combined hits, one home run, five RBIs, one stolen base and two runs scored. He also pitched three innings versus New Site that saw him allow two hits with five strikeouts.
