High School

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025

Get Columbus-Tupelo area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on Thursday, September 18

Gray Reid

Oxford QB warms up before their game against South Panola on Sept. 5, 2025
Oxford QB warms up before their game against South Panola on Sept. 5, 2025 / Kendall Bowlin

There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 1 Tupelo at No. 12 Oxford.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday September 18, 2025

There are two games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, September 18.

Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 35 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, September 19.

New Hope (1-1) at Brother Martin (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Kemper County (0-2) at Choctaw County (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Lake (2-1) at Choctaw Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Enterprise (Brookhaven) (0-2) at Noxapater (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Fayette County (3-1) at Haleyville (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Calhoun City (3-0) at Senatobia (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Philadelphia (0-2) at Bay Springs (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Caledonia (0-3) at New Albany (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Grenada (3-0) at Cleveland Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Winona (0-3) at Houston (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Louisville (2-1) at Starkville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Bruce (3-0) at Coffeeville (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Hubbertville (3-0) at Marion County (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Itawamba Agricultural (1-2) at Saltillo (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Okolona (1-2) at South Pontotoc (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Corinth (2-1) at Pontotoc (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hatley (3-0) at Ashland (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Neshoba Central (1-2) at Germantown (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Alcorn Central (1-2) at Walnut (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamilton (2-1) at East Union (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Tishomingo County (1-2) at Belmont (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Kossuth (1-1) at Nettleton (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Myrtle (2-1) at Vardaman (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Nanih Waiya (1-2) at French Camp Academy (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Booneville (1-2) at Biggersville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Meridian (1-2) at Columbus (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Ripley (1-1) at East Webster (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Smithville (1-2) at Mantachie (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Sulligent (3-1) at Vincent (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Mooreville (2-1) at Baldwyn (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Thrasher (0-3) at Falkner (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Hamilton (4-0) at Curry (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Noxubee County (2-1) at Shannon (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Amory (1-2) at Aberdeen (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Tupelo (3-0) at Oxford (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

