Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area this weekend, including four games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 1 Tupelo at No. 12 Oxford.
There are two games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Thursday, September 18.
View all Columbus-Tupelo Metro High School Football Scoreboard
Columbus-Tupelo High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 35 games scheduled across the Columbus-Tupelo metro area on Friday, September 19.
New Hope (1-1) at Brother Martin (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Kemper County (0-2) at Choctaw County (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Lake (2-1) at Choctaw Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Enterprise (Brookhaven) (0-2) at Noxapater (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Fayette County (3-1) at Haleyville (0-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Calhoun City (3-0) at Senatobia (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Philadelphia (0-2) at Bay Springs (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Caledonia (0-3) at New Albany (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Grenada (3-0) at Cleveland Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Winona (0-3) at Houston (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Louisville (2-1) at Starkville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Bruce (3-0) at Coffeeville (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Hubbertville (3-0) at Marion County (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Itawamba Agricultural (1-2) at Saltillo (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Okolona (1-2) at South Pontotoc (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Corinth (2-1) at Pontotoc (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hatley (3-0) at Ashland (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Neshoba Central (1-2) at Germantown (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Alcorn Central (1-2) at Walnut (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamilton (2-1) at East Union (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Tishomingo County (1-2) at Belmont (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Kossuth (1-1) at Nettleton (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Myrtle (2-1) at Vardaman (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Nanih Waiya (1-2) at French Camp Academy (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Booneville (1-2) at Biggersville (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Meridian (1-2) at Columbus (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Ripley (1-1) at East Webster (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Smithville (1-2) at Mantachie (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Sulligent (3-1) at Vincent (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Mooreville (2-1) at Baldwyn (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Thrasher (0-3) at Falkner (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Hamilton (4-0) at Curry (2-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Noxubee County (2-1) at Shannon (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Amory (1-2) at Aberdeen (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Tupelo (3-0) at Oxford (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
