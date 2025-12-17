Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - Dec. 17-20, 2025
Get UIL schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season concludes on Saturday, December 20
There are twelve high school football championship games scheduled across Texas starting on Wednesday, December 17, including many contests that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams.
You can follow every game live on our Texas high school football scoreboard.
One championship matchup to look forward to is Duncanville battling North Shore in a Texas-sized final.
UIL 6A Division High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 20
There are two 6A championship games on Saturday, December 20. You can follow every game on our 6A Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 19
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 5A-1. You can follow every game on our 5A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 5A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Saturday, December 20
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 5A-2. You can follow every game on our 5A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 19
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 4A-1. You can follow every game on our 4A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 4A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, December 19
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 4A-2. You can follow every game on our 4A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 18
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 3A-1. You can follow every game on our 3A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 3A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 18
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 3A-2. You can follow every game on our 3A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 2A Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, December 17
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 2A-1. You can follow every game on our 2A-1 Division Scoreboard.
UIL 2A Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Thursday, December 18
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 2A-2. You can follow every game on our 2A-2 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 1 High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, December 17
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 1A-1. You can follow every game on our 1A-1 Division Scoreboard
UIL 1A 6-Man Division 2 High School Football Schedule - Wednesday, December 17
There is one championship game scheduled in Texas Division 1A-2. You can follow every game on our 1A-2 Division Scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.