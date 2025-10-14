FBI: Three charged with capital murder after six killed in Mississippi football homecoming mass shootings
Three people have been charged with capital murder and a fourth with attempted murder in mass shootings that left six people dead and injured more than a dozen others during homecoming weekend in the Mississippi Delta.
Arrests and charges
Teviyon L. Powell, 29, William Bryant, 29, and Morgan Lattimore, 25, were each charged with capital murder, the FBI's Jackson Field Office said Monday. Latoya A. Powell, 44, was charged with attempted murder.
Authorities have not said whether any of the four have attorneys. The Associated Press reported that a voicemail was left with the Washington County Public Defender's Office asking if its lawyers are representing the defendants.
Investigators have not announced a motive, but an FBI spokesperson said the gunfire appears to have stemmed from a disagreement among several individuals. The agency added late Monday that additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
Shooting details
The FBI publicly released surveillance images Sunday night of one woman and three men described as unknown suspects in an effort to generate leads before the charges were announced.
The shooting erupted Friday night in downtown Leland during homecoming celebrations shortly after the Cubs lost to Charleston 38-8. Four of the six victims died at the scene. Dozens of shoes and bloodstains were left scattered along the street the next morning.
Witness Camish Hopkins told The Associated Press she saw wounded victims bleeding and four bodies on the ground.
"It was the most horrific scene I'd ever seen," Hopkins told the AP.
The attack was the 14th mass killing in the United States in 2025, according to the Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killing Database, which tracks cases in which four or more people are killed within a 24-hour period, not including any suspect.
The violence in Leland was one of several shootings reported across Mississippi over the weekend as schools and communities held homecoming events.
In Heidelberg, about 85 miles southeast of Jackson, police found the bodies of two people, including a pregnant woman, on a high school campus Friday night. An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and possessing a firearm on school property, according to Jasper County Jail records.
Investigation and motive
Authorities have not said when the shooting occurred or how close it was to the stadium where Heidelberg High School held its homecoming game, which resulted in a 50-0 win for the Oilers against Mize.
At Alcorn State University in Claiborne County, three people were found shot near the campus industrial technology building around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said. One victim died. No arrests have been announced.
In Jackson, police said a juvenile was shot in the abdomen Saturday around 7 p.m. in the tailgating area outside Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, where Jackson State University hosted Alabama State. The victim was taken to a hospital, and no arrest has been reported.
The FBI said its investigation into the Leland shooting remains active, and officials expect additional suspects to be taken into custody.