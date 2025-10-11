Six killed in mass Mississippi high school homecoming shootings; Texas football game canceled amid reported threat
At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured in separate shootings tied to high school events across Mississippi, authorities said Saturday. Meanwhile, in Texas, a high school football game was canceled Friday night after reports of a potential threat raised safety concerns, highlighting growing worries about violence at student events.
Law enforcement in Leland, Heidelberg and Rolling Fork is investigating the incidents, which occurred Friday night and early Saturday morning.
In Leland, a small city of about 3,800 in Washington County, four people were killed and at least 16 others wounded in a shooting that followed the town’s high school football game against Charleston High School. Local media reported that at least 12 of the injured were being treated at nearby hospitals, with several flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition.
State Senator Derrick Simmons told local news outlets that the shooting took place during a gathering after the game. Police have not identified any suspects, released the names of victims, or provided details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the inquiry, and the Leland Police Department said the matter remains under active investigation.
Several hundred miles southeast in Heidelberg, officials reported a separate shooting that left two people dead. Police Chief Cornell White declined to say whether the victims were students and did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the incident.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday morning that Tylar Jarod Goodloe, 18, a person of interest in the Heidelberg shooting, is in custody. Authorities have not released any charges or further information regarding his involvement.
In Rolling Fork, roughly 40 miles south of Leland in the Mississippi Delta, authorities confirmed that two arrests had been made in connection with a shooting Friday night. Police have not released information about any victims or the nature of their injuries, and the investigation remains active.
Officials in all three Mississippi locations have urged the public to avoid speculation and allow investigators to gather evidence. No statements have been made regarding whether the incidents are connected.
The shootings have drawn national attention to the safety of high school events in small communities. Police asked anyone with information or video footage related to the incidents to contact local authorities.
Texas Football Game Canceled Over Reported Threat
In Texas, the scheduled District 7-2A matchup between the Rio Vista Eagles and Axtell Longhorns was canceled Friday night after officials received a report of a potential threat.
The threat was deemed credible enough to prompt officials from both schools and local law enforcement to call off the game to protect players, staff and spectators.
Rio Vista officials indicated they are open to rescheduling the game at a later date, though no final plans have been announced.
These incidents in Mississippi and Texas have left communities grappling with sudden violence and threats at high school events. Authorities said they will release further details as investigations continue.