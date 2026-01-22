Report: FBI Involved in Investigation of Death of Colts Owner Jim Irsay

The FBI is involved in the investigation surrounding the May 2025 death of Jim Irsay, according to a report from Will Hobson, Albert Samaha and Sam Fortier of The Washington Post.

Specifically, the FBI is reviewing the recovery doctor who prescribed Irsay with pain pills and ketamine in the months leading up to his death. The FBI has sought after “records and information relating to Irsay’s death, ‘substance use’ and his ‘relationship with Dr. Harry Haroutunian,’” the report stated, citing the subpoena.

Two people with knowledge of the investigation told The Post that federal agents were in Indianapolis earlier this month and interviewed multiple people close to Irsay in the final years of his life.

Hours after the report was published, the Colts put out a statement, saying they were aware of the investigation, but had not been contacted by the FBI or served any subpoenas.

Irsay died last May at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California. His death certificate was signed by Dr. Haroutunian, who was staying in the hotel at the time of Irsay’s death and overseeing his medical care. The death certificate listed the cause of death as cardiac arrest caused by pneumonia and heart issues. There was no subsequent autopsy performed.

The Washington Post had previously reported that Irsay had relapsed with a prescription drug addiction in the years leading up to his death. He was convicted of intoxicated driving in 2014 after police found pills and thousands of dollars in cash in Irsay’s vehicle.

