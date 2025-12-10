Final Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 10, 2025
As the 2025 high school football season in Mississippi comes to its completion, it is time to take a look at the final high school football state rankings.
The number one team in last week's rankings, West Point, was defeated by Brookhaven, 31-19 which paved the way for the winner of Gulfport versus Tupelo to finish number one in the final top 25 rankings.
The Class 7A state championship did not disappoint as the ending of the game might go down as the best ending in the entire country this season. Down 20-14, Gulfport had one shot to at least tie the game with a Hail Mary attempt, and to the delight of the Admiral faithful, Mylan Stubbs pulled in the pass with a diving catch which tied the game. Gulfport subsequently made the extra point with no time remaining to capture the 7A state championship game.
Columbia defeated Kosciusko 6-0 in the 4A state championship game, and the Wildcats finished the season as they only unbeaten team in the state.
Meanwhile, Raleigh finds their final resting place for the 2025 season ranked 7 after their 12-6 win over Noxubee County in the 3A state championship game.
Lastly, East Webster jumped all the way up to 11 from unranked after their surprising 28-16 win over Heidelberg.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. Gulfport (12-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Tupelo 21-20, Class 7A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
2. Warren Central (12-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Hattiesburg 56-34, Class 6A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
3. Brookhaven (12-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated West Point 31-19, Class 5A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
4. Columbia (15-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Kosciusko 6-0, Class 4A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
5. West Point (13-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to Brookhaven 31-19, Class 5A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
6. Tupelo (13-2)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Gulfport 21-20, Class 7A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
7. Raleigh (14-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Noxubee County 12-6, Class 3A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
8. Jackson Academy (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Next up: Season complete
9. Kosciusko (13-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Columbia 6-0, Class 4A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
10. Hattiesburg (12-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Warren Central 56-34, Class 6A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
11. East Webster (14-1)
Previous Ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Heidelberg 28-16, Class 2A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
12. Oxford (11-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Next up: Season complete
13. Louisville (10-3)
Previous ranking: 13
Next up: Season complete
14. Picayune (10-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Next up: Season complete
15. Parklane Academy (11-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Next up: Season complete
16. Ridgeland (11-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Next up: Season complete
17. Noxubee County (11-4)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to Raleigh 12-6, Class 3A State Championship
Next up: Season complete
18. Germantown (8-4)
Previous ranking: 18
Next up: Season complete
19. Oak Grove (9-4)
Previous ranking: 19
Next up: Season complete
20. Horn Lake (8-4)
Previous ranking: 20
Next up: Season complete
21. Lake Cormorant (9-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Next up: Season complete
22. McComb (10-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Next up: Season complete
23. Ocean Springs (9-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Next up: Season complete
24. D'Iberville (8-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Next up: Season complete
25. Heidelberg (12-3)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to East Webster 28-16, Class 2A Playoffs
Next up: Season complete