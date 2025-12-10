High School

Final Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 10, 2025

Gulfport finishes as the top ranked team in the state after capturing the Class 7A State Championship

Gulfport players celebrate winning the MHSAA Class 7A state championship title game against Tupelo at Davis Wade Stadium, in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
As the 2025 high school football season in Mississippi comes to its completion, it is time to take a look at the final high school football state rankings.

The number one team in last week's rankings, West Point, was defeated by Brookhaven, 31-19 which paved the way for the winner of Gulfport versus Tupelo to finish number one in the final top 25 rankings.

The Class 7A state championship did not disappoint as the ending of the game might go down as the best ending in the entire country this season. Down 20-14, Gulfport had one shot to at least tie the game with a Hail Mary attempt, and to the delight of the Admiral faithful, Mylan Stubbs pulled in the pass with a diving catch which tied the game. Gulfport subsequently made the extra point with no time remaining to capture the 7A state championship game.

Columbia defeated Kosciusko 6-0 in the 4A state championship game, and the Wildcats finished the season as they only unbeaten team in the state.

Meanwhile, Raleigh finds their final resting place for the 2025 season ranked 7 after their 12-6 win over Noxubee County in the 3A state championship game.

Lastly, East Webster jumped all the way up to 11 from unranked after their surprising 28-16 win over Heidelberg.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Gulfport (12-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Tupelo 21-20, Class 7A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

2. Warren Central (12-2)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Hattiesburg 56-34, Class 6A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

3. Brookhaven (12-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated West Point 31-19, Class 5A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

4. Columbia (15-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Kosciusko 6-0, Class 4A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

5. West Point (13-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Lost to Brookhaven 31-19, Class 5A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

6. Tupelo (13-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Gulfport 21-20, Class 7A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

7. Raleigh (14-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Noxubee County 12-6, Class 3A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

8. Jackson Academy (11-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Next up: Season complete

9. Kosciusko (13-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Columbia 6-0, Class 4A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

10. Hattiesburg (12-3)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Warren Central 56-34, Class 6A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

11. East Webster (14-1)

Previous Ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Heidelberg 28-16, Class 2A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

12. Oxford (11-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Next up: Season complete

13. Louisville (10-3)

Previous ranking: 13

Next up: Season complete

14. Picayune (10-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Next up: Season complete

15. Parklane Academy (11-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Next up: Season complete

16. Ridgeland (11-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Next up: Season complete

17. Noxubee County (11-4)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Raleigh 12-6, Class 3A State Championship

Next up: Season complete

18. Germantown (8-4)

Previous ranking: 18

Next up: Season complete

19. Oak Grove (9-4)

Previous ranking: 19

Next up: Season complete

20. Horn Lake (8-4)

Previous ranking: 20

Next up: Season complete

21. Lake Cormorant (9-3)

Previous ranking: 21

Next up: Season complete

22. McComb (10-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Next up: Season complete

23. Ocean Springs (9-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Next up: Season complete

24. D'Iberville (8-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Next up: Season complete

25. Heidelberg (12-3)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to East Webster 28-16, Class 2A Playoffs

Next up: Season complete

