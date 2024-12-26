Final Top 25 Mississippi High School Football Rankings (12/25/2024)
The Mississippi high school football state championship games have concluded and we bring to you the last rankings of the 2024 season.
Through the seven classification games, state champions were crowned and now we take a dive into who the best teams were of 2024.
The season has come to a close and we continue to bring to you our final Top 25 rankings out of the state of Mississippi, as we see it.
Final 2024 High School On SI's Football Top 25 Mississippi high school football rankings
1. Tupelo (14-0)
They are led by their junior running back, Jaeden Hill, who has rushed for 2,028 yards and 32 touchdowns this season. The Golden Wave got by Brandon in a 28-16 victory for the Class 7A state championship. Tupelo finishes as the state's No. 1 team.
2. Brandon (12-2)
As the season has wore on, the Bulldogs have just seemingly gotten stronger and better with each passing week. Brandon battled it out against Tupelo for the 7A title, but fell 28-16.
3. Grenada (13-1)
The Chargers picked up their 14th straight win and in decisive fashion after they defeated Hattiesburg, 43-14, for the 6A state title. We moved Grenada up a few spots after the victory.
4. Hartfield Academy (12-2)
Standing atop of the MAIS is the Hawks after they avenged a regular season loss to Jackson Prep, winning 19-14 last week. What a way for the program to finish out the 2024 campaign.
5. Jackson Prep (12-1)
The Patriots fell short of laying the claim to best team out of the MAISafter a 19-14 loss to Hartfield Academy.
6. Hattiesburg (13-1)
After winning 13 straight games this season, the Tigers dropped their first game of the season in the Class 6A state championship in a 43-14 loss.
7. Picayune (11-3)
The Maroon Tide has had themselves a fantastic season and it came to an end back on Nov. 30th in a 39-35 loss to Hattiesburg.
8. Choctaw County (13-1)
The Chargers, led by five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham, defeated Noxubee County 34-27 for their 13th straight win and the Class 3A state championship.
9. Starkville (7-5)
The Yellow Jackets' season ended last week with a 35-34 loss to top-ranked Tupelo. This Starkville team easily could've been competing for a state championship.
10. Poplarville (13-2)
In what was the closest outcome of all the Mississippi state championship games, Poplarville narrowly edged out Louisville, 29-28, for the Class 4A state championship.
11. Madison Central (10-3)
The Jaguars are another team that fell victim to their season being ended by Tupelo, except Madison Central fell 21-3.
12. Louisville (13-2)
The Wildcats came up just short in their quest to win the Class 4A state championship, falling 29-28 to Poplarville a couple weeks ago.
13. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (8-2)
The Patriots somewhat continued to see their ranking status dip throughout the season, but we keep them within the Top 10. Reason being Madison-Ridgeland Academy's last game was a narrow 17-14 loss to eventual MAIS top team, Hartfield Academy.
14. Petal (8-5)
It was an impressive 2024 season for the Panthers, but it ended up coming to an end against a very good Brandon team, 39-10.
15. Gulfport (7-4)
The Admirals' season ended back on Nov. 16th with a narrow 20-17 loss to Petal.
16. West Point (11-3)
Ever since a October 4th loss to Tupelo, the Green Wave have won nine straight games en route to winning the Class 5A state championship. West Point narrowly defeated Gauntier, 28-21.
17. Noxubee County (11-3)
The Tigers fell in a close battle against Choctaw County for the Class 3A state championship, losing 34-27. Noxubee County drops down a few spots in the final rankings.
18. Gautier (12-2)
It came down to one possession separating the Gators between themselves and the Class 5A state championship. Gautier narrowly fell, 28-21, to West Point.
19. Cleveland Central (12-1)
The Wolves won twelve straight games until they met their match against West Point, ending in a narrow 14-7 loss.
20. Murrah (9-2)
The Mustangs had a superb season behind the play of quarterback Justyce Williams, who has thrown for 2,890 yards and 35 touchdowns.
21. New Albany (11-1)
Hard to boot the Bulldogs out of these rankings, despite the way the season ended. New Albany fell in the second round to Louisville, 39-7.
22. Oak Grove (8-4)
The Warriors made a strong run at the tailend of the season, but ended up falling 27-14 to Ocean Springs.
23. Parklane Academy (12-2)
Their offensive attack was led by senior running back Jax Toler who has 2,001 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. The Pioneers ended the MAIS playoffs with a dominanting 70-42 win over Leake Academy.
24. Warren Central (9-4)
The Vikings' stellar offense was led by senior running backs, Eric Collins Jr. and Aden Greer, who are having outstanding seasons. Warren Central season ended at the hands of Grenada, 23-10.
25. South Panola (9-3)
The Tigers' season ended a couple weeks ago in a 21-3 loss to Warren Central.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivems