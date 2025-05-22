Final top 25 Mississippi high school softball state rankings (5/22/2025)
After a terrific season of high school softball in the Magnolia State, it is time for the for the final top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings. After the conclusion of the state championship series', we have some movement in the final poll.
The Rebels, who were ranked second last week, finish the season as the top ranked team in the state. Northwest Rankin finished second after they defeated Hernando to win their third straight state championship. Itawamba Agricultural also breaks into the top 10 after they defeated Purvis. Meanwhile, Enterprise-Clarke and Stringer, who each on their state championships respectively, break into the final rankings.
Check out the entire list of the final top 25 Mississippi high school softball rankings, as we see it.
1. George County (34-3)
With Hernando losing in two games to Northwest Rankin, and the Rebels winning the 6A state championship, they find themselves ranked in the top spot at the end of the season. Prior to their game two loss to Neshoba Central, George County was on a 12-game winning streak. The Rebels finished the season with a .308 batting average, .954 fielding percentage and a 1.27 team ERA.
2. Northwest Rankin (32-4)
The Cougars end the season ranked second after they defeated Hernando for the 7A state championship. As a result of their victory, this was the Cougars third straight state championship.
3. Hernando (33-4)
The magical season for the Tigers came to an end, but they enjoyed immense success this season including a 21-0 start to the season.
4. South Panola (30-4)
The Tigers season came to an end after they went down to Neshoba Central in three games in the semifinals. Their quest for a state championship fell short, but throughout the season, the Tigers consistently proved that they were one of the best teams in the state.
5. East Union (30-3)
The Urchins finish the season in the top five after a spectacular season which is highlighted by their victory in two games over Pisgah in the 2A state championship.
6. East Central (30-7)
The Hornets move up two spots in the final poll after their series win over Lafayette in the 5A state championship. With a team batting average of .337 and a team ERA of 1.90, the Hornets proved to be one of the 10 best teams in the Magnolia State this season.
7. Itawamba Agricultural (34-7)
The Indians made the biggest jump in the final poll after being ranked 14th last week. Their two wins over Purvis in the 4A state championship put the much-needed exclamation point on their season.
8. Purvis (29-7)
The Tornadoes shot at the 4A state championship came to an end when they fell to Itawamba in two games. Prior to that, their last loss came on March 3 to Sumrall in extra innings.
9. Booneville (29-5)
Booneville finishing in the top 10 might be controversial after they lost to Enterprise-Clarke in the 3A state championship. However, they have proven throughout the season that they are deserving of finishing where they did. Prior to the state championship series, the Blue Devils were perfect in the playoffs, and they had only lost once from the middle of March until the state championship.
10. Petal (25-12)
After an impressive year, the Panthers season unfortunately came to an end when they lost in two games to Northwest Rankin 5-2 in game one and 12-5 in game two in the state semifinals.
11. Hancock (22-7)
After an impressive performance where they defeated Pearl River Central by a combined score of 15-3 in two games, the Hawks lost both games by one run to George County in the semifinals.
12. Nettleton (28-5-1)
The Tigers have fallen out of the top 10 after they were defeated by Booneville in the semifinals in two games. However, they still had a terrific season nonetheless.
13. Brandon (22-7)
The Bulldogs' season sadly came to its end when they lost to Northwest Rankin earlier in the playoffs. However, they had a terrific season, and they were led by Hannah Jo Sullivan who batted .579 with 14 home runs.
14. DeSoto Central (23-5)
The Jaguars' season also came to an end when they were upset by Clinton in two games earlier in the state playoffs. However, they proved to be one of the most consistent teams in the state throughout the season.
15. Lafayette (27-10)
The Commodores position in the final poll remains unchanged after they defeated New Hope in the 5A state semifinals. Eventually, they were defeated by East Central in two games in the state championship.
16. Neshoba Central (25-11)
The Rockets put up a tremendous fight versus George County in three games including a 7-6 win in game two. In game three, they did not have enough offense as they lost 10-7.
17. New Hope (24-10)
Neshoba Central and New Hope trade places in the final poll after the Trojans were defeated by the Commodores last week.
18. Sumrall (26-7)
The Bobcats had their season cut short when they lost to Poplarville in two games last week. Prior to that, they had won 11-straight games.
19. Pisgah (26-10)
After a handful of up-and-down weeks in late March and early April, the Dragons started playing their best at the right time. Prior to their defeat by East Union in the state championship, Pisgah had won eight straight games while scoring at least 10 runs in six of those games.
20. Enterprise-Clarke (31-11)
The Bulldogs managed to find their way into the final top 25 of the season after they managed to upset Booneville last week. They also finished their district play with a perfect 9-0 record.
21. Stringer (27-4-2)
The Red Devils also find their way into the final poll after they managed to defeat Myrtle in the 1A state championship. Their loss in game one was also their first loss since March 13 to Sumrall.
22. Choctaw Central (21-10)
The Warriors saw their season come to an end last week when Itawamba defeated them in two games.
23. Sebastopol (27-7)
The high-flying offense of the Bobcats came to a halt when they were stopped by East Union in game two in the state semifinals. They put up a good fight in game one when they scored 12 runs, but the Urchins displayed terrific pitching in game two allowing just one one run.
24. Poplarville (19-12-1)
The Hornets season came to an end when they were defeated by Purvis in two games in the playoffs earlier this month.
25. Lewisburg (19-15)
The Patriots round out this latest addition of the top 25 after a chaotic season. This team has a lot of promise next season as they return the majority of their offensive production.