Former Mississippi high school girls basketball players playing in March Madness 2025
Just like the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, the madness has also arrived for the women. Prior to a few years ago, most of the early round games held to chalk, but that has changed in recent years thanks to the transfer portal. More schools have also invested in women's basketball which has caused UConn type dynasties harder to achieve. With that being said, there are four players from the Magnolia State that will take part in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament this season. The most surprising fact is that there are no current Ole Miss basketball players on the roster that attended high school in Mississippi.
Here are the four players that attended high school in Mississippi that will take part in this year's tournament:
Anaisha Carriere, Mississippi State
Harrison Central High School
Debreasha Powe, Mississippi State
Meridian High School
Madison Booker, Texas
Germantown High School
DeMya Porter, Southern University
Bogue Chitto High School
