Fran Kelly wins Gatorade Mississippi girls basketball player of the year
It is that time of the year when Gatorade announces their basketball players of the year for each state for the 2024-25 season. Jamarion Davis-Fleming was awarded with the boys basketball player of the year for Mississippi yesterday, and Fran Kelly was awarded the Gatorade Mississippi girls basketball player of the year last week. Kelly was also awarded the title of 7A Miss Basketball by the MHSAA this season.
Kelly, who proved to be one of the best players in Mississippi this season, averaged 26 points, 4.3 steals, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Kelly's prolific scoring helped the Tigers to a 22-7 record. As a result of the team's success in the regular season, Hernando made the 7A playoffs where they ultimately fell to Tupelo 83-40 in the quarterfinals.
One of the biggest takeaways from Kelly's performance on the court this season is that she scored double digit points in every game except one. She also scored at least 30 points in 15 games this season.
She received a scholarship offer from Clemson in December, and she should start gaining more attention from other universities by the time her senior season begins as she will be one of the top returning players in the state.
