How to buy tickets for Louisville vs. Starkville football (9/20/2024)
The best two teams in Mississippi high school football will battle for the top spot on Friday night when Louisville hosts Starkville in a potential game-of-the-year candidate.
The Wildcats and Yellowjackets are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the latest SBLive Mississippi Top 25 High School Football Rankings, and Friday's game should decide who deserves to be the top-ranked team in next week's Power 25.
Louisville vs. Starkville football: How to buy tickets
What: The top two teams in Mississippi battle it out for the No. 1 spot as Starkville visits Louisville
When: 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, September 20
Where: R.E. Hinze Stadium | Louisville, Mississippi
Louisville Wildcats (3-0)
Since their narrow 15-14 win over West Point in Week 1, the Wildcats have looked absolutely dominant, beating both Neshoba Central and Columbus by at least three touchdowns.
Louisville jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 in this week's rankings, and a win over Starkville on Friday could solidify their designation as the best team in the state.
Starkville Yellowjackets (3-0)
Despite starting the season as the two-time defending 7A North champs, the Yellowjackets flew under the radar for the first couple weeks of 2024.
However, after three games, they were one of only two Class 7A contenders left without a loss and owned two wins over other top-25 teams (West Point and Noxubee County).
