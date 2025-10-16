High School

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025

Get Jackson area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on October 16

Gray Reid

North Panola vs West Tallahatchie from Oct. 2, 2025
North Panola vs West Tallahatchie from Oct. 2, 2025 / Jody McRee

There are 48 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 19 Clinton at No. 7 Starkville.

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There are three games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, October 16.

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 45 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, October 17.

Enterprise (Brookhaven) (1-5) at Loyd Star (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

McAdams (4-2) at Leake County (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Terry (6-0) at West Jones (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Mize (2-5) at Clarkdale (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

South Pike (2-3) at Poplarville (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Magee (6-1) at Raleigh (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Newton (1-6) at Scott Central (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Columbia (7-0) at Tylertown (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Petal (5-2) at Brandon (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Bogue Chitto (4-3) at Mount Olive (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Thomas E. Edwards (3-3) at Humphreys County (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Forest (5-2) at Raymond (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Nanih Waiya (4-2) at Sebastopol (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Noxapater (4-3) at Ethel (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Seminary (3-4) at McLaurin (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Lake (4-3) at Pelahatchie (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Neshoba Central (3-3) at Canton (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenville (4-2) at Warren Central (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Madison Central (3-3) at Murrah (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

George County (2-4) at Jim Hill (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Cleveland Central (3-2) at Florence (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

McComb (6-1) at Lawrence County (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

South Jones (7-0) at North Pike (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Pisgah (4-3) at St. Andrew's Episcopal (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Brookhaven (4-2) at Sumrall (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Northwest Rankin (3-3) at Pearl (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Hazlehurst (3-2) at Franklin County (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Enterprise Clarke (2-5) at Taylorsville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Wesson (7-0) at Amite County (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

South Delta (5-2) at Riverside (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Richland (5-2) at Mendenhall (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

Clinton (4-2) at Starkville (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Choctaw Central (6-1) at Newton County (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Yazoo County (4-2) at Amanda Elzy (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST

Perry Central (1-6) at East Marion (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST

West Lauderdale (3-3) at Leake Central (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Simpson Academy (3-4) at Brookhaven Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Provine (2-5) at Vicksburg (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Natchez (3-3) at Laurel (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST

Port Gibson (3-4) at Jefferson County (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST

Germantown (4-2) at Oxford (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Philadelphia (0-6) at Velma Jackson (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST

West Marion (5-2) at Presbyterian Christian (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Greenwood (5-2) at Kosciusko (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Cathedral (0-0) at West Lincoln (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST

