Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including five games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 19 Clinton at No. 7 Starkville.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are three games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Thursday, October 16.
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 45 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, October 17.
Enterprise (Brookhaven) (1-5) at Loyd Star (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
McAdams (4-2) at Leake County (2-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Terry (6-0) at West Jones (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Mize (2-5) at Clarkdale (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
South Pike (2-3) at Poplarville (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Magee (6-1) at Raleigh (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Newton (1-6) at Scott Central (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Columbia (7-0) at Tylertown (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Petal (5-2) at Brandon (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Bogue Chitto (4-3) at Mount Olive (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Thomas E. Edwards (3-3) at Humphreys County (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Forest (5-2) at Raymond (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Nanih Waiya (4-2) at Sebastopol (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Noxapater (4-3) at Ethel (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Seminary (3-4) at McLaurin (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Lake (4-3) at Pelahatchie (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Neshoba Central (3-3) at Canton (3-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenville (4-2) at Warren Central (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Madison Central (3-3) at Murrah (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
George County (2-4) at Jim Hill (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Cleveland Central (3-2) at Florence (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
McComb (6-1) at Lawrence County (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
South Jones (7-0) at North Pike (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Pisgah (4-3) at St. Andrew's Episcopal (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Brookhaven (4-2) at Sumrall (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Northwest Rankin (3-3) at Pearl (2-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Hazlehurst (3-2) at Franklin County (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Enterprise Clarke (2-5) at Taylorsville (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Wesson (7-0) at Amite County (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
South Delta (5-2) at Riverside (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Richland (5-2) at Mendenhall (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
Clinton (4-2) at Starkville (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Choctaw Central (6-1) at Newton County (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Yazoo County (4-2) at Amanda Elzy (0-7) - 7:00 PM CST
Perry Central (1-6) at East Marion (4-3) - 7:00 PM CST
West Lauderdale (3-3) at Leake Central (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Simpson Academy (3-4) at Brookhaven Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Provine (2-5) at Vicksburg (4-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Natchez (3-3) at Laurel (0-6) - 7:00 PM CST
Port Gibson (3-4) at Jefferson County (1-5) - 7:00 PM CST
Germantown (4-2) at Oxford (5-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Philadelphia (0-6) at Velma Jackson (3-4) - 7:00 PM CST
West Marion (5-2) at Presbyterian Christian (5-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Greenwood (5-2) at Kosciusko (6-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Cathedral (0-0) at West Lincoln (1-6) - 7:00 PM CST
