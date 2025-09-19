Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including eight games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams.You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 6 Brandon vs Clay-Chalkville (AL).
Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area on Friday, September 19.
North Pike (0-3) at West Jones (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Provine (0-3) at Jim Hill (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Bogue Chitto (1-2) at Loyd Star (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Sebastopol (1-2) at Clarkdale (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Jackson Academy (0-0) at Hartfield Academy (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Mize (1-2) at Raleigh (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Columbia (3-0) at Jefferson Davis County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Sumrall (3-0) at West Marion (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Simmons (2-0) at Port Gibson (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Madison Central (1-2) at Northwest Rankin (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Yazoo City (2-1) at Ridgeland (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Kosciusko (3-0) at Olive Branch (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Brookhaven (3-0) at McComb (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Lanier (3-0) at Raymond (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Leake Central (2-1) at Morton (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Amite County (2-1) at Mount Olive (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Lumberton (1-2) at Wesson (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Hazlehurst (1-1) at Gentry (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Lake (2-1) at Choctaw Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Clinton Christian Academy (0-0) at Ethel (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Enterprise (Brookhaven) (0-2) at Noxapater (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Coahoma County (1-2) at Humphreys County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Richland (2-1) at Pelahatchie (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Forest Hill (1-2) at Canton (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Shaw (0-2) at Yazoo County (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Vicksburg (2-1) at Warren Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Terry (3-0) at Callaway (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Philadelphia (0-2) at Bay Springs (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
St. Andrew's Episcopal (0-2) at McAdams (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Pearl (1-2) at Clinton (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Heidelberg (2-1) at Taylorsville (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Collins (1-2) at Magee (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Murrah (0-3) at Holmes County Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Brandon (2-1) at Clay-Chalkville (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Florence (1-2) at Mendenhall (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
Scott Central (0-3) at Newton County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
East Marion (1-2) at Crystal Springs (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Perry Central (0-3) at Franklin County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Forest (2-1) at Northeast Lauderdale (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Simpson Academy (1-2) at Wayne Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST
Tylertown (2-1) at Harrison Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Neshoba Central (1-2) at Germantown (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Natchez (1-2) at Jefferson County (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Lawrence County (0-3) at Northeast Jones (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Leake County (0-3) at Velma Jackson (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Pisgah (3-0) at Puckett (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST
Salem (3-0) at Stringer (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST
McLaurin (0-3) at West Lincoln (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST
Leland (2-1) at South Delta (2-1) - 7:30 PM CST
