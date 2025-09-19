High School

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025

Get Jackson area schedules and scores as the 2025 Mississippi high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

Gray Reid

Canton vs Velma Jackson from Aug. 28, 2025
Canton vs Velma Jackson from Aug. 28, 2025 / Bill Richardson

There are 49 games scheduled across the Jackson metro area this weekend, including eight games against statewide Top 25 ranked teams.You can follow every game on our Jackson Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 6 Brandon vs Clay-Chalkville (AL).

Jackson High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday September 19, 2025

North Pike (0-3) at West Jones (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Provine (0-3) at Jim Hill (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Bogue Chitto (1-2) at Loyd Star (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Sebastopol (1-2) at Clarkdale (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Jackson Academy (0-0) at Hartfield Academy (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Mize (1-2) at Raleigh (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Columbia (3-0) at Jefferson Davis County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Sumrall (3-0) at West Marion (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Simmons (2-0) at Port Gibson (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Madison Central (1-2) at Northwest Rankin (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Yazoo City (2-1) at Ridgeland (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Kosciusko (3-0) at Olive Branch (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Brookhaven (3-0) at McComb (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Lanier (3-0) at Raymond (1-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Leake Central (2-1) at Morton (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Amite County (2-1) at Mount Olive (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Lumberton (1-2) at Wesson (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Hazlehurst (1-1) at Gentry (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Lake (2-1) at Choctaw Central (3-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Clinton Christian Academy (0-0) at Ethel (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Enterprise (Brookhaven) (0-2) at Noxapater (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Coahoma County (1-2) at Humphreys County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Richland (2-1) at Pelahatchie (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Forest Hill (1-2) at Canton (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Shaw (0-2) at Yazoo County (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Vicksburg (2-1) at Warren Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Terry (3-0) at Callaway (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Philadelphia (0-2) at Bay Springs (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

St. Andrew's Episcopal (0-2) at McAdams (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Pearl (1-2) at Clinton (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Heidelberg (2-1) at Taylorsville (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Collins (1-2) at Magee (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Murrah (0-3) at Holmes County Central (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Brandon (2-1) at Clay-Chalkville (4-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Florence (1-2) at Mendenhall (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

Scott Central (0-3) at Newton County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

East Marion (1-2) at Crystal Springs (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Perry Central (0-3) at Franklin County (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Forest (2-1) at Northeast Lauderdale (2-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Simpson Academy (1-2) at Wayne Academy (0-0) - 7:00 PM CST

Tylertown (2-1) at Harrison Central (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Neshoba Central (1-2) at Germantown (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Natchez (1-2) at Jefferson County (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Lawrence County (0-3) at Northeast Jones (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Leake County (0-3) at Velma Jackson (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Pisgah (3-0) at Puckett (1-2) - 7:00 PM CST

Salem (3-0) at Stringer (2-1) - 7:00 PM CST

McLaurin (0-3) at West Lincoln (0-3) - 7:00 PM CST

Leland (2-1) at South Delta (2-1) - 7:30 PM CST

