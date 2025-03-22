Jamarion Davis-Fleming awarded Gatorade Mississippi boys basketball player of the year
Gatorade recently announced their basketball player of the year winners for the 2024-25 season. Mississippi State commit, Jamarion Davis-Fleming, was crowned the basketball player of the year in Mississippi.
The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 25 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and four assists per game this season. Davis-Fleming's play and leadership helped the Tigers capture their second straight class 5A basketball state championship when they defeated Holmes County Central 53-35. Along with the back-to-back state championships, Davis-Fleming in addition also won the MHSAA 5A Mr. Basketball for his exceptional play this season. He was also selected to the 2025 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.
Davis-Fleming, who is a composite four-star prospect, is the third highest rated recruit for Chris Jans and Mississippi State. He is the 117th rated prospect in 247 Sports and the 111th rated prospect on On3 Sports. However, Davis-Fleming is the highest rated prospect in the state of Mississippi on both recruiting services. His play on the court caught the attention of other programs across the Southeast. According to On3, he also held offers from Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU, Jackson State, James Madison, Tennessee Tech and California State University-Bakersfield.
