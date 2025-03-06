High School

Kansas State Lands 2025 Star Forward Ashton Magee in Key Recruiting Win

The 6'7" South Jones standout, who averaged 24 points per game, becomes Jerome Tang’s first 2025 commit as the Wildcats look to rebuild for the future

Reed Green

Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots' small and power forward Ashton Magee (1) prepares to go for the basket during the game against the Jackson Academy Raiders at MRA in Madison, Miss., on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
The Kansas State Wildcats picked up the commitment from star forward, Ashton Magee, this afternoon. The South Jones prospect held offers from Ole Miss, Southern Miss and USF among other schools before making his decision today. Magee is the first commitment of the 2025 class that Jerome Tang and the Wildcats have secured.

After transferring from Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Magee had a tremendous season leading the Braves to 30 wins and a spot in the MHSAA Class 5A Final Semifinals. In his senior season, Magee averaged just shy of 24 points per game while shooting at almost 60 percent from the floor. He also averaged over eight rebounds and three blocks per game. His size, wingspan and speed should also transition well to the Division 1 level. He is 6'7" and 205 pounds which already gives him an advantage versus smaller forwards, or if he were to play the two spot in the rotation for Kansas State.

The Wildcats have struggled this season as they are currently 14-15 overall and 8-10 in conference. However, Tang and his staff have proven that they can win as they went to the Elite 8 in 2023. With the addition of Magee in their high school class, the transfer portal and the possibility of two of their top five scorers returning, Tang and the Wildcats could have a solid nucleus to build around.

