Mississippi High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Mississippi high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
MHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Calhoun City (8-1)
2. Simmons (8-0)
3. Biggersville (9-1)
4. Nanih Waiya (7-2)
5. Stringer (8-2)
6. Leflore County (7-3)
7. South Delta (7-2)
8. Taylorsville (6-4)
9. Ethel (7-3)
10. Bogue Chitto (7-3)
11. West Tallahatchie (6-3)
12. Salem (6-3)
13. Leake County (5-5)
14. West Lowndes (4-4)
15. Lumberton (4-5)
16. Richton (5-5)
17. Byers (6-3)
18. Noxapater (5-5)
19. Tupelo Christian Prep (6-4)
20. Okolona (4-7)
21. McAdams (4-5)
22. Shaw (2-6)
23. Sebastopol (3-7)
24. Falkner (4-5)
25. Vardaman (2-8)
MHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. East Webster (9-1)
2. Wesson (9-0)
3. Baldwyn (9-1)
4. Heidelberg (6-2)
5. Charleston (6-2)
6. Water Valley (8-2)
7. North Side (8-1)
8. Bay Springs (6-2)
9. Clarkdale (7-3)
10. Hamilton (7-3)
11. Loyd Star (8-2)
12. Amite County (7-2)
13. Myrtle (7-2)
14. Kemper County (4-4)
15. Mize (4-6)
16. Eupora (6-4)
17. Lake (6-4)
18. Hatley (6-3)
19. Velma Jackson (4-5)
20. East Marion (5-4)
21. Bruce (6-4)
22. North Forrest (4-5)
23. Pelahatchie (5-5)
24. Enterprise Clarke (2-8)
25. Scott Central (3-7)
MHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Raleigh (9-1)
2. Union (10-0)
3. Noxubee County (7-3)
4. Kossuth (7-2)
5. West Marion (7-3)
6. Choctaw County (5-4)
7. Presbyterian Christian (7-3)
8. Quitman (6-4)
9. Magee (6-3)
10. Winona (5-4)
11. Aberdeen (5-5)
12. Belmont (7-3)
13. Tylertown (6-4)
14. Seminary (5-5)
15. Humphreys County (6-4)
16. Booneville (5-5)
17. Hazlehurst (5-3)
18. Franklin County (5-5)
19. Thomas E. Edwards (5-4)
20. North Panola (5-4)
21. Coahoma County (4-5)
22. Yazoo County (5-4)
23. Pisgah (5-5)
24. Jefferson Davis County (3-6)
25. Independence (4-5)
MHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Columbia (10-0)
2. Senatobia (9-1)
3. Louisville (7-2)
4. Clarksdale (8-1)
5. McComb (8-1)
6. Kosciusko (9-1)
7. Leake Central (8-2)
8. North Pontotoc (8-1)
9. Forest (8-2)
10. Itawamba Agricultural (7-2)
11. Corinth (7-2)
12. Pass Christian (9-1)
13. Rosa Fort (6-2)
14. New Albany (7-3)
15. Shannon (7-3)
16. Morton (5-4)
17. Poplarville (5-4)
18. Newton County (6-4)
19. Mendenhall (5-4)
20. Choctaw Central (6-3)
21. West Lauderdale (5-4)
22. Greenwood (6-4)
23. Richland (5-4)
24. Forrest County Agricultural (6-3)
25. Greene County (6-4)
MHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. West Point (9-0)
2. Brookhaven (7-2)
3. South Jones (8-2)
4. Cleveland Central (5-3)
5. Lanier (9-1)
6. Holmes County Central (6-3)
7. New Hope (6-3)
8. Lafayette (5-4)
9. Vicksburg (5-3)
10. Sumrall (6-4)
11. Pontotoc (5-4)
12. Stone (6-3)
13. Laurel (3-6)
14. Purvis (5-4)
15. Florence (4-5)
16. Northeast Jones (4-5)
17. Wayne County (3-6)
18. Natchez (3-6)
19. East Central (2-7)
20. Provine (2-8)
21. Caledonia (1-8)
22. Columbus (1-8)
23. North Pike (1-8)
24. Vancleave (3-6)
MHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Warren Central (7-2)
2. Ridgeland (8-1)
3. Picayune (8-1)
4. South Panola (6-3)
5. Grenada (6-2-1)
6. Hattiesburg (7-2)
7. Lake Cormorant (6-2-1)
8. Terry (8-1)
9. West Jones (7-3)
10. Center Hill (5-4)
11. Callaway (5-5)
12. Pascagoula (4-5)
13. Neshoba Central (4-5)
14. Pearl River Central (5-3)
15. Canton (4-5)
16. Greenville (4-5)
17. Saltillo (3-7)
18. George County (3-6)
19. Gautier (3-6)
20. Hancock (3-6)
21. Olive Branch (1-8)
22. Forest Hill (1-9)
23. Jim Hill (2-8)
24. Long Beach (1-8)
MHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Tupelo (9-1)
2. Oxford (8-1)
3. Ocean Springs (8-1)
4. Gulfport (7-2)
5. Petal (7-3)
6. Oak Grove (7-3)
7. Germantown (6-3)
8. D'Iberville (7-2)
9. Horn Lake (6-3)
10. Starkville (6-3)
11. DeSoto Central (7-3)
12. Madison Central (5-4)
13. Brandon (4-5)
14. West Harrison (6-4)
15. Hernando (6-3)
16. Northwest Rankin (5-4)
17. St. Martin (6-3)
18. Clinton (4-5)
19. Biloxi (3-6)
20. Pearl (3-6)
21. Southaven (3-6)
22. Meridian (2-7)
23. Lewisburg (2-7)
24. Murrah (1-9)
25. Harrison Central (1-8)