Mississippi High School Football Coach Stabbed To Death: Report
A dispute turned violent on Thursday morning when Jacoby Hopson Sr., an assistant football coach at Lake Cormorant High School (Mississippi) was stabbed to death by a co-worker, according to a report by SportsTalk Mississippi.
Anderson Todd, 55, was arrested and is being charged with second-degree murder, according to an Action News 5 report.
Hopson Sr., 39, is the father of Ole Miss signee Jacoby Hopson, a 4-star 2025 linebacker for Lake Cormorant. Hopson signed with the Rebels back on Dec. 4th after the Gators’ season had ended.
Per the report, Hopson Sr. and Todd got into an argument at a Kroger Delta Memphis Distribution Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Also according to the report, the heated debate turned violent over football.
“Coby got into it with a dude over football. They started tussling and the man got a knife and stabbed him once in the thigh, three times in the stomach and cut his throat,” Tasha Watkins, Hopson Sr’s cousin, told WREG per the report.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi