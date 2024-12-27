High School

Mississippi High School Football Coach Stabbed To Death: Report

Jacoby Hopson Sr., an assistant coach at Lake Cormorant and the father of a 4-star recruit, was allegedly killed by Kroger’s co-worker

Andy Villamarzo

Jacoby Hobson Jr. /X

A dispute turned violent on Thursday morning when Jacoby Hopson Sr., an assistant football coach at Lake Cormorant High School (Mississippi) was stabbed to death by a co-worker, according to a report by SportsTalk Mississippi.

Anderson Todd, 55, was arrested and is being charged with second-degree murder, according to an Action News 5 report.

Hopson Sr., 39, is the father of Ole Miss signee Jacoby Hopson, a 4-star 2025 linebacker for Lake Cormorant. Hopson signed with the Rebels back on Dec. 4th after the Gators’ season had ended. 

Per the report, Hopson Sr. and Todd got into an argument at a Kroger Delta Memphis Distribution Center in Memphis, Tennessee. Also according to the report, the heated debate turned violent over football. 

“Coby got into it with a dude over football. They started tussling and the man got a knife and stabbed him once in the thigh, three times in the stomach and cut his throat,” Tasha Watkins, Hopson Sr’s cousin, told WREG per the report. 

