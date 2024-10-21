Mississippi high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
Seven weeks of the 2024 Mississippi high school football season have come and gone and High School on SI is rolling out its updated computer rankings for the best teams in the state.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The 8-0 Tupelo Golden Wave continue to hold down the No. 1 spot in this week's Class 7A rankings, but No. 2 Brandon and No. 3 Madison Central both moved up one spot following Starkville's loss on the road at Clinton.
Which teams took the top spot in each MHSAA and MAIS classification? Here are SBLive's latest Mississippi high school football computer rankings, as of October 21, 2024:
MHSAA Class 7A
1. Tupelo
8-0
2. Brandon
6-1
3. Madison Central
5-2
4. Starkville
6-2
5. Gulfport
5-2
6. Northwest Rankin
5-2
7. Clinton
4-3
8. Oak Grove
4-3
9. Germantown
5-3
10. Petal
5-3
MHSAA Class 6A
1. Hattiesburg
7-0
2. Grenada
7-1
3. West Jones
6-1
4. South Panola
6-1
5. Picayune
6-2
6. Warren Central
4-3
7. Terry
6-2
8. Pascagoula
5-2
9. George County
5-3
10. Center Hill
5-2
MHSAA Class 5A
1. Brookhaven
6-1
2. Cleveland Central
7-0
3. New Hope
6-1
4. West Point
4-3
5. Gautier
6-1
6. Pontotoc
4-2
7. Holmes County Central
5-2
8. Canton
5-2
9. South Jones
6-2
10. Clarksdale
5-3
MHSAA Class 4A
1. Louisville
7-1
2. New Albany
7-0
3. Forest
8-0
4. Houston
5-2
5. Senatobia
6-2
6. Poplarville
7-1
7. Greene County
6-1
8. Itawamba Agricultural
5-2
9. Northeast Jones
5-2
10. Choctaw Cantral
5-2
MHSAA Class 3A
1. Wesson
7-0
2. East Webster
7-1
3. Choctaw County
7-1
4. Magee
7-0
5. Jefferson Davis County
5-3
6. Noxubee County
5-2
7. Humphreys County
8-0
8. Seminary
7-1
9. Mooreville
6-2
10. South Pike
7-1
MHSAA Class 2A
1. Raleigh
7-1
2. Bay Springs
6-2
3. North Side
7-1
4. Heidelberg
7-1
5. Calhoun City
6-1
6. Charleston
6-2
7. Pisgah
7-1
8. Mize
5-3
9. East Union
5-2
10. Loyd Star
6-2
MHSAA Class 1A
1. Baldwyn
7-1
2. Simmons
8-0
3. West Tallahatchie
6-1
4. Vardaman
7-0
5. Velma Jackson
6-1
6. Lumberton
6-2
7. Falkner
6-1
8. Enterprise (Brookhaven)
5. North Delta
9. Taylorsville
2-5
10. Sacred Heart
6-2
MAIS Class 6A
1. Jackson Prep
8-0
2. Parklane Academy
6-1
3. Madison-Ridgeland Academy
5-1
4. Jackson Academy
7-2
5. Hartfield Academy
6-2
MAIS Class 5A
1. Magnolia Heights
7-1
2. Lamar
2-0
3. Leake Academy
7-2
4. Simpson Academy
5-4
5. Bayou Academy
4-4
MAIS Class 4A
1. Tri-County Academy
9-0
2. Kirk Academy
6-0
3. Marshall Academy
7-2
4. Adams County Christian
5-3
5. North Delta
6-2
MAIS Class 3A
1. Sylva Bay Academy
2-2
2. Winona Christian
6-2
3. Greenville
3-3
4. Centerville Academy
3-4
5. Central Holmes Christian
3-4
MAIS Class 2A
1. Humphreys Academy
4-0
2. Tunica Academy
4-1
3. Porter's Chapel Academy
4-1
4. Kemper County
6-2
5. Calhoun Academy
5-4
MAIS Class 1A
1. Sharkey Issaquena
1-0
2. Wilkinson County Christian
4-1
3. Union
3-5
4. Deer Creek
1-6
5. Franklin County
2-6
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports