Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Mississippi High School Football

Gray Reid

North Panola vs West Tallahatchie from Oct. 2, 2025
North Panola vs West Tallahatchie from Oct. 2, 2025 / Jody McRee

The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 7.

Alcorn Central 20, Mantachie 14

Amite County 20, Wilkinson County 8

Bay High 14, Moss Point 13

Bay Springs 34, Enterprise Clarke 7

Belmont 14, Booneville 32

Brookhaven 14, Laurel 6

Caledonia 34, Columbus 14

Charleston 38, Leland 8

Choctaw Central 21, Northeast Lauderdale 20

Choctaw County 43, Aberdeen 8

Clarksdale 16, Senatobia 7

Cleveland Central 48, Holmes County Central 34

Coahoma County 36, North Panola 12

Collins 42, Perry Central 34

Columbia 38, McComb 14

Copiah Academy 35, Simpson Academy 0

Corinth 52, North Pontotoc 6

DeSoto Central 49, Lewisburg 14

East Central 16, Purvis 26

East Marion 38, North Forrest 6

East Webster 29, Philadelphia 6

Eupora 38, J.Z. George 6

Forest Hill 6, Terry 24

Franklin County 49, Port Gibson 20

Gautier 28, Long Beach 6

George County 21, West Jones 55

Germantown 45, Starkville 28

Greene County 41, Presbyterian Christian 44

Greenville 22, Neshoba Central 35

Greenwood 15, Yazoo City 6

Grenada 42, Center Hill 11

Gulfport 40, St. Martin 0

Hamilton 35, Vardaman 21

Hancock 41, Pearl River Central 21

Hartfield Academy 42, Lamar 7

Heidelberg 50, Mize 0

Houston 6, Shannon 14

Jefferson Davis County 0, Seminary 20

Kemper County 34, Velma Jackson 16

Kosciusko 24, Louisville 29

Lanier 30, Provine 8

Leake Central 31, Scott Central 25

Leake County 28, Ethel 0

Leflore County 28, Humphreys County 15

Lumberton 19, Richton 6

Magee 47, McLaurin 8

Mendenhall 7, Morton 14

Meridian 17, Pearl 38

Natchez 44, North Pike 14

New Albany 51, Ripley 14

New Hope 42, Lafayette 27

Newton County 22, West Lauderdale 16

North Side 50, M.S. Palmer 0

Oak Grove 21, Petal 28

Ocean Springs 42, D'Iberville 21

Pass Christian 36, Forrest County Agricultural 8

Pascagoula 36, Picayune 38

Petal 28, Oak Grove 21

Presbyterian Christian 44, Greene County 41

Raleigh 31, Forest 18

Raymond 0, Richland 36

Resurrection Catholic 9, Taylorsville 41

Salem 56, West Lincoln 6

Sebastopol 28, McAdams 18

Seminary 20, Jefferson Davis County 0

South Delta 8, Simmons 37

South Jones 6, Sumrall 0

South Panola 27, Lake Cormorant 20

South Pike 42, Lawrence County 7

Southeast Lauderdale 26, St. Andrew's Episcopal 15

Stone 30, Wayne County 21

Stringer 38, Wayne Academy 30

Taylorsville 41, Resurrection Catholic 9

Thomas E. Edwards 30, Amanda Elzy 0

Tishomingo County 56, South Pontotoc 21

Tupelo 43, Southaven 20

Tylertown 32, Saint Stanislaus 0

Union 25, Clarkdale 7

Vancleave 13, Northeast Jones 10

Walnut 21, Biggersville 14

Warren Central 21, Ridgeland 14

West Marion 49, St. Patrick 7

West Point 50, Pontotoc 13

Wesson 49, Loyd Star 41

Winona 31, Noxubee County 26

Yazoo County 17, O'Bannon 8

