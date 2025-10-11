Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 7.
Alcorn Central 20, Mantachie 14
Amite County 20, Wilkinson County 8
Bay High 14, Moss Point 13
Bay Springs 34, Enterprise Clarke 7
Booneville 32, Belmont 14
Brookhaven 14, Laurel 6
Caledonia 34, Columbus 14
Charleston 38, Leland 8
Choctaw Central 21, Northeast Lauderdale 20
Choctaw County 43, Aberdeen 8
Clarksdale 16, Senatobia 7
Cleveland Central 48, Holmes County Central 34
Coahoma County 36, North Panola 12
Collins 42, Perry Central 34
Columbia 38, McComb 14
Copiah Academy 35, Simpson Academy 0
Corinth 52, North Pontotoc 6
DeSoto Central 49, Lewisburg 14
East Marion 38, North Forrest 6
East Webster 29, Philadelphia 6
Eupora 38, J.Z. George 6
Forest Hill 6, Terry 24
Franklin County 49, Port Gibson 20
Gautier 28, Long Beach 6
George County 21, West Jones 55
Germantown 45, Starkville 28
Greene County 41, Presbyterian Christian 44
Greenville 22, Neshoba Central 35
Greenwood 15, Yazoo City 6
Grenada 42, Center Hill 11
Gulfport 40, St. Martin 0
Hamilton 35, Vardaman 21
Hancock 41, Pearl River Central 21
Heidelberg 50, Mize 0
Houston 6, Shannon 14
Jefferson County 42, Crystal Springs 0
Jefferson Davis County 0, Seminary 20
Kemper County 34, Velma Jackson 16
Lamar 7, Hartfield Academy 42
Lanier 30, Provine 8
Leake Central 31, Scott Central 25
Leake County 28, Ethel 0
Leflore County 28, Humphreys County 15
Louisville 29, Kosciusko 24
Lumberton 19, Richton 6
Magee 47, McLaurin 8
Morton 14, Mendenhall 7
Natchez 44, North Pike 14
New Albany 51, Ripley 14
New Hope 42, Lafayette 27
Newton County 22, West Lauderdale 16
North Side 50, M.S. Palmer 0
Ocean Springs 42, D'Iberville 21
Pass Christian 36, Forrest County Agricultural 8
Petal 28, Oak Grove 21
Picayune 38, Pascagoula 36
Presbyterian Christian 44, Greene County 41
Raleigh 31, Forest 18
Richland 36, Raymond 0
Salem 56, West Lincoln 6
Sebastopol 28, McAdams 18
South Jones 6, Sumrall 0
South Panola 27, Lake Cormorant 20
South Pike 42, Lawrence County 7
Southeast Lauderdale 26, St. Andrew's Episcopal 15
Simmons 37, South Delta 8
Stone 30, Wayne County 21
Stringer 38, Wayne Academy 30
Thomas E. Edwards 30, Amanda Elzy 0
Tishomingo County 56, South Pontotoc 21
Tupelo 43, Southaven 20
Tylertown 32, Saint Stanislaus 0
Union 25, Clarkdale 7
Vancleave 13, Northeast Jones 10
Walnut 21, Biggersville 14
Warren Central 21, Ridgeland 14
West Jones 55, George County 21
West Marion 49, St. Patrick 7
West Point 50, Pontotoc 13
Wesson 49, Loyd Star 41
Winona 31, Noxubee County 26
Yazoo County 17, O'Bannon 8