The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 8.

Mississippi high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

Aberdeen 58, Nettleton 12

Baldwyn 53, Hatley 18

Biggersville 38, Tupelo Christian Prep 0

Biloxi 31, Harrison Central 6

Bogue Chitto 28, Mount Olive 12

Booneville 35, Mantachie 28

Brookhaven 21, Sumrall 9

Bruce 30, M.S. Palmer 28

Byers 47, Potts Camp 32

Calhoun City 46, Okolona 7

Cathedral 49, West Lincoln 0

Charleston 42, J.Z. George 12

Columbia 54, Tylertown 24

Corinth 56, Tishomingo County 0

D'Iberville 40, St. Martin 10

Ethel 30, Noxapater 26

Falkner 36, Ashland 8

Florence 21, Cleveland Central 18

Forest 28, Raymond 6

Franklin County 24, Hazlehurst 21

George County 30, Jim Hill 6

Grenada 48, Olive Branch 6

Greene County 42, Bay High 0

Gulfport 42, West Harrison 14

Hamilton 49, Walnut 22

Hartfield Academy 49, Heritage Academy 21

Horn Lake 35, DeSoto Central 20

Humphreys County 24, Thomas E. Edwards 16

Itawamba Agricultural 35, Houston 14

Jefferson County 18, Port Gibson 16

Kemper County 70, Eupora 44

Kosciusko 28, Greenwood 0

Kossuth 40, Belmont 28

Lake 32, Pelahatchie 24

Lake Cormorant 30, Center Hill 7

Laurel 17, Natchez 12

Leake Central 48, West Lauderdale 28

Leake County 48, McAdams 6

Leflore County 44, French Camp Academy 0

Louisville 44, Gentry 6

Loyd Star 50, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 12

Lumberton 34, Resurrection Catholic 3

Madison Central 45, Murrah 14

McComb 42, Lawrence County 7

Mendenhall 49, Richland 13

Mize 45, Clarkdale 0

Mooreville 48, Alcorn Central 0

Nanih Waiya 49, Sebastopol 14

Neshoba Central 56, Canton 50

New Albany 42, South Pontotoc 0

New Hope 42, Columbus 13

Newton County 42, Choctaw Central 7

North Forrest 27, Sacred Heart 19

North Panola 20, Independence 14

North Pike 21, South Jones 5

North Pontotoc 43, West Bolivar 0

North Side 45, Leland 0

Northeast Jones 21, East Central 0

Northwest Rankin 33, Pearl 29

Noxubee County 8, Choctaw County 7

Oak Grove 42, Meridian 21

Oxford 43, Germantown 42

Pascagoula 47, Long Beach 14

Pass Christian 49, Moss Point 0

Pearl River Central 17, Gautier 14

Perry Central 26, East Marion 6

Petal 27, Brandon 21

Picayune 59, Hancock 28

Pisgah 28, St. Andrew's Episcopal 6

Pontotoc 26, Caledonia 13

Poplarville 62, South Pike 24

Quitman 46, Northeast Lauderdale 36

Raleigh 35, Magee 6

Ripley 34, Byhalia 0

Scott Central 42, Newton 6

Seminary 61, McLaurin 0

Senatobia 43, Rosa Fort 6

Shannon 44, Amory 7

Simmons 36, Shaw 0

Simpson Academy 34, Brookhaven Academy 18

Smithville 43, Thrasher 0

South Delta 38, Riverside 0

South Panola 52, Saltillo 26

Southaven 31, Lewisburg 7

St. Patrick 38, Saint Stanislaus 21

Starkville 28, Clinton 7

Stone 26, Purvis 0

Strayhorn 40, East Union 36

Stringer 34, Richton 30

Taylorsville 42, Enterprise Clarke 12

Tupelo 35, Hernando 17

Union 43, Southeast Lauderdale 6

Velma Jackson 8, Philadelphia 6

Vicksburg 55, Provine 6

Warren Central 36, Greenville 6

Water Valley 21, Myrtle 20

Wayne County 41, Vancleave 30

Wesson 49, Amite County 26

West Jones 28, Terry 19

West Lowndes 34, Vardaman 14

West Marion 33, Presbyterian Christian 21

West Point 41, Lafayette 6

West Tallahatchie 36, Coffeeville 0

Yazoo County 21, Amanda Elzy 18

