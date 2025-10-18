Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 8.
Aberdeen 58, Nettleton 12
Baldwyn 53, Hatley 18
Biggersville 38, Tupelo Christian Prep 0
Biloxi 31, Harrison Central 6
Bogue Chitto 28, Mount Olive 12
Booneville 35, Mantachie 28
Brookhaven 21, Sumrall 9
Bruce 30, M.S. Palmer 28
Byers 47, Potts Camp 32
Calhoun City 46, Okolona 7
Cathedral 49, West Lincoln 0
Charleston 42, J.Z. George 12
Columbia 54, Tylertown 24
Corinth 56, Tishomingo County 0
D'Iberville 40, St. Martin 10
Ethel 30, Noxapater 26
Falkner 36, Ashland 8
Florence 21, Cleveland Central 18
Forest 28, Raymond 6
Franklin County 24, Hazlehurst 21
George County 30, Jim Hill 6
Grenada 48, Olive Branch 6
Greene County 42, Bay High 0
Gulfport 42, West Harrison 14
Hamilton 49, Walnut 22
Hartfield Academy 49, Heritage Academy 21
Horn Lake 35, DeSoto Central 20
Humphreys County 24, Thomas E. Edwards 16
Itawamba Agricultural 35, Houston 14
Jefferson County 18, Port Gibson 16
Kemper County 70, Eupora 44
Kosciusko 28, Greenwood 0
Kossuth 40, Belmont 28
Lake 32, Pelahatchie 24
Lake Cormorant 30, Center Hill 7
Laurel 17, Natchez 12
Leake Central 48, West Lauderdale 28
Leake County 48, McAdams 6
Leflore County 44, French Camp Academy 0
Louisville 44, Gentry 6
Loyd Star 50, Enterprise (Brookhaven) 12
Lumberton 34, Resurrection Catholic 3
Madison Central 45, Murrah 14
McComb 42, Lawrence County 7
Mendenhall 49, Richland 13
Mize 45, Clarkdale 0
Mooreville 48, Alcorn Central 0
Nanih Waiya 49, Sebastopol 14
Neshoba Central 56, Canton 50
New Albany 42, South Pontotoc 0
New Hope 42, Columbus 13
Newton County 42, Choctaw Central 7
North Forrest 27, Sacred Heart 19
North Panola 20, Independence 14
North Pike 21, South Jones 5
North Pontotoc 43, West Bolivar 0
North Side 45, Leland 0
Northeast Jones 21, East Central 0
Northwest Rankin 33, Pearl 29
Noxubee County 8, Choctaw County 7
Oak Grove 42, Meridian 21
Oxford 43, Germantown 42
Pascagoula 47, Long Beach 14
Pass Christian 49, Moss Point 0
Pearl River Central 17, Gautier 14
Perry Central 26, East Marion 6
Petal 27, Brandon 21
Picayune 59, Hancock 28
Pisgah 28, St. Andrew's Episcopal 6
Pontotoc 26, Caledonia 13
Poplarville 62, South Pike 24
Quitman 46, Northeast Lauderdale 36
Raleigh 35, Magee 6
Ripley 34, Byhalia 0
Scott Central 42, Newton 6
Seminary 61, McLaurin 0
Senatobia 43, Rosa Fort 6
Shannon 44, Amory 7
Simmons 36, Shaw 0
Simpson Academy 34, Brookhaven Academy 18
Smithville 43, Thrasher 0
South Delta 38, Riverside 0
South Panola 52, Saltillo 26
Southaven 31, Lewisburg 7
St. Patrick 38, Saint Stanislaus 21
Starkville 28, Clinton 7
Stone 26, Purvis 0
Strayhorn 40, East Union 36
Stringer 34, Richton 30
Taylorsville 42, Enterprise Clarke 12
Tupelo 35, Hernando 17
Union 43, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Velma Jackson 8, Philadelphia 6
Vicksburg 55, Provine 6
Warren Central 36, Greenville 6
Water Valley 21, Myrtle 20
Wayne County 41, Vancleave 30
Wesson 49, Amite County 26
West Jones 28, Terry 19
West Lowndes 34, Vardaman 14
West Marion 33, Presbyterian Christian 21
West Point 41, Lafayette 6
West Tallahatchie 36, Coffeeville 0
Yazoo County 21, Amanda Elzy 18