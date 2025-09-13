High School

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Mississippi High School Football

Gray Reid

South Panola vs Oxford from Sept. 5, 2025
South Panola vs Oxford from Sept. 5, 2025 / Kendall Bowlin

The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 3.

Mississippi High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (MHSAA/MAIS) — September 12, 2025

Mississippi high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

Amite County 28, Resurrection Catholic 6

Amite School Center 42, St. Patrick 0

Baldwyn 56, Nettleton 21

Belmont 30, Myrtle 28

Bogue Chitto 29, St. Andrew's Episcopal 10

Booneville 45, East Union 20

Brandon 14, Clinton 9

Brookhaven 20, Madison Central 17

Bruce 46, Falkner 35

Byhalia 32, Ashland 13

Calhoun City 42, Winona 33

Centreville Academy 42, West Lincoln 14

Choctaw Central 21, Philadelphia 7

Clarksdale 30, Charleston 14

Clarkdale 42, Pelahatchie 13

Cleveland Central 41, Amanda Elzy 6

Coahoma County 22, M.S. Palmer 12

Collins 21, Mount Olive 8

Columbia 32, Petal 7

Columbia Academy 48, Simpson Academy 14

Corinth 52, Houston 20

D'Iberville 49, Seminary 21

East Webster 54, Biggersville 14

Eupora 44, Ethel 12

Forest 47, Perry Central 6

Forest Hill 22, Bay Springs 20

Forrest County Agricultural 21, Vancleave 19

Greene County 29, George County 23

Greenwood 37, Greenville 6

Grenada 28, Callaway 0

Gulfport 17, Laurel 14

Hamilton 47, Nanih Waiya 35

Harding Academy 20, Tupelo Christian Prep 6

Hartfield Academy 42, Pillow Academy 13

Hatley 37, Mantachie 0

Hazlehurst 15, Natchez 6

Heidelberg 50, Harrison Central 7

Hernando 31, Choctaw County 28

Horn Lake 32, Olive Branch 8

Humphreys County 36, Gentry 0

Jefferson Davis County 55, Lawrence County 21

Jonesboro 49, DeSoto Central 34

Kosciusko 49, Leake Central 7

Kossuth 41, Tishomingo County 28

Lake 20, Leake County 14

Lake Cormorant 42, Columbus 14

Lamar 55, Caledonia 15

Lanier 32, Jim Hill 0

Leflore County 42, South Delta 0

Leland 44, Riverside 0

Lewisburg 28, Ripley 21

Long Beach 49, Bay High 0

Louisville 53, Holmes County Central 45

Loyd Star 22, North Forrest 12

Madison-Ridgeland Academy 62, Collierville 37

Magee 41, Mize 36

McAdams 28, J.Z. George 21

Mendenhall 20, South Pike 12

Moss Point 24, Saint Stanislaus 14

Neshoba Central 27, West Lauderdale 20

New Albany 38, Itawamba Agricultural 35

Northeast Jones 15, Newton County 14

North Panola 33, Byers 0

North Pontotoc 55, Alcorn Central 0

North Side 38, Shaw 0

Northpoint Christian 21, Bayou Academy 19

Northwest Rankin 27, Wayne County 14

Noxapater 27, Puckett 0

O'Bannon 40, West Bolivar 6

Oak Grove 48, Hattiesburg 7

Ocean Springs 21, Pascagoula 14

Oxford 63, Lafayette 20

Pearl 39, Florence 0

Pearl River Central 50, East Central 21

Picayune 23, Biloxi 14

Poplarville 60, Hancock 54

Port Gibson 26, Wilkinson County 14

Presbyterian Christian 35, Pass Christian 21

Quitman 44, Newton 6

Raleigh 46, Taylorsville 0

Richland 41, McLaurin 6

Ridgeland 48, Vicksburg 22

Sacred Heart 50, Crystal Springs 13

Salem 30, Richton 12

Saltillo 43, Amory 13

Senatobia 42, Independence 0

Shannon 41, Okolona 6

South Jones 38, West Jones 351

South Panola 34, Southaven 19

St. Martin 21, Stone 3

Starkville 44, Meridian 6

Strayhorn 34, Smithville 14

Stringer 44, Park Place Christian 0

Sumrall 26, Purvis 24

Terry 35, North Pike 6

Tupelo 45, Houston 7

Tylertown 54, East Marion 16

Vardaman 37, French Camp Academy 31

Velma Jackson 34, Jefferson County 6

Walnut 34, Holly Springs 20

Warren Central 52, Germantown 41

Water Valley 55, Coffeeville 6

West Harrison 47, Gautier 17

West Marion 42, Lumberton 21

West Point 27, Noxubee County 20

West Tallahatchie 44, Thomas E. Edwards 22

Wesson 34, Franklin County 19

Yazoo City 16, Yazoo County 6

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Mississippi