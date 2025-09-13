Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the Week 3.
Amite County 28, Resurrection Catholic 6
Amite School Center 42, St. Patrick 0
Baldwyn 56, Nettleton 21
Belmont 30, Myrtle 28
Bogue Chitto 29, St. Andrew's Episcopal 10
Booneville 45, East Union 20
Brandon 14, Clinton 9
Brookhaven 20, Madison Central 17
Bruce 46, Falkner 35
Byhalia 32, Ashland 13
Calhoun City 42, Winona 33
Centreville Academy 42, West Lincoln 14
Choctaw Central 21, Philadelphia 7
Clarksdale 30, Charleston 14
Clarkdale 42, Pelahatchie 13
Cleveland Central 41, Amanda Elzy 6
Coahoma County 22, M.S. Palmer 12
Collins 21, Mount Olive 8
Columbia 32, Petal 7
Columbia Academy 48, Simpson Academy 14
Corinth 52, Houston 20
D'Iberville 49, Seminary 21
East Webster 54, Biggersville 14
Eupora 44, Ethel 12
Forest 47, Perry Central 6
Forest Hill 22, Bay Springs 20
Forrest County Agricultural 21, Vancleave 19
Greene County 29, George County 23
Greenwood 37, Greenville 6
Grenada 28, Callaway 0
Gulfport 17, Laurel 14
Hamilton 47, Nanih Waiya 35
Harding Academy 20, Tupelo Christian Prep 6
Hartfield Academy 42, Pillow Academy 13
Hatley 37, Mantachie 0
Hazlehurst 15, Natchez 6
Heidelberg 50, Harrison Central 7
Hernando 31, Choctaw County 28
Horn Lake 32, Olive Branch 8
Humphreys County 36, Gentry 0
Jefferson Davis County 55, Lawrence County 21
Jonesboro 49, DeSoto Central 34
Kosciusko 49, Leake Central 7
Kossuth 41, Tishomingo County 28
Lake 20, Leake County 14
Lake Cormorant 42, Columbus 14
Lamar 55, Caledonia 15
Lanier 32, Jim Hill 0
Leflore County 42, South Delta 0
Leland 44, Riverside 0
Lewisburg 28, Ripley 21
Long Beach 49, Bay High 0
Louisville 53, Holmes County Central 45
Loyd Star 22, North Forrest 12
Madison-Ridgeland Academy 62, Collierville 37
Magee 41, Mize 36
McAdams 28, J.Z. George 21
Mendenhall 20, South Pike 12
Moss Point 24, Saint Stanislaus 14
Neshoba Central 27, West Lauderdale 20
New Albany 38, Itawamba Agricultural 35
Northeast Jones 15, Newton County 14
North Panola 33, Byers 0
North Pontotoc 55, Alcorn Central 0
North Side 38, Shaw 0
Northpoint Christian 21, Bayou Academy 19
Northwest Rankin 27, Wayne County 14
Noxapater 27, Puckett 0
O'Bannon 40, West Bolivar 6
Oak Grove 48, Hattiesburg 7
Ocean Springs 21, Pascagoula 14
Oxford 63, Lafayette 20
Pearl 39, Florence 0
Pearl River Central 50, East Central 21
Picayune 23, Biloxi 14
Poplarville 60, Hancock 54
Port Gibson 26, Wilkinson County 14
Presbyterian Christian 35, Pass Christian 21
Quitman 44, Newton 6
Raleigh 46, Taylorsville 0
Richland 41, McLaurin 6
Ridgeland 48, Vicksburg 22
Sacred Heart 50, Crystal Springs 13
Salem 30, Richton 12
Saltillo 43, Amory 13
Senatobia 42, Independence 0
Shannon 41, Okolona 6
South Jones 38, West Jones 351
South Panola 34, Southaven 19
St. Martin 21, Stone 3
Starkville 44, Meridian 6
Strayhorn 34, Smithville 14
Stringer 44, Park Place Christian 0
Sumrall 26, Purvis 24
Terry 35, North Pike 6
Tupelo 45, Houston 7
Tylertown 54, East Marion 16
Vardaman 37, French Camp Academy 31
Velma Jackson 34, Jefferson County 6
Walnut 34, Holly Springs 20
Warren Central 52, Germantown 41
Water Valley 55, Coffeeville 6
West Harrison 47, Gautier 17
West Marion 42, Lumberton 21
West Point 27, Noxubee County 20
West Tallahatchie 44, Thomas E. Edwards 22
Wesson 34, Franklin County 19
Yazoo City 16, Yazoo County 6