Mississippi high school football: Jefferson Davis County announces 2025 football schedule

The Jaguars have a huge showdown with MRA in Week 2

Football schedules across the Magnolia State are continuing to be released, and Jefferson Davis County is the latest school to release their 2025 football schedule.

They will travel to Madison, Mississippi in week two as they take on the Madison-Ridgeland Patriots. This game has the potential to tell us the trajectory of the two teams for the rest of the 2025 season.

The Jaguars will then close out the regular season with four-straight district games versus Magee, Seminary, McLaurin and Raleigh.

As more more high schools across the state release their schedules, High School on SI Mississippi will share these schedules as we see them.

2025 Jefferson Davis County Football Schedule

Aug. 22: at D'Iberville

Aug. 29: at MRA

Sept. 5: vs. Sumrall

Sept. 12: vs. Lawrence County

Sept. 19: vs. Columbia

Sept. 26: at East Marion

Oct. 3: vs. Magee

Oct. 10: at Seminary

Oct. 17: Bye week

Oct. 24: vs. McLaurin

Oct. 30: at Raleigh

