Cal Raleigh Landed Perfect Partnership for 'Big Dumper' Nickname After Home Run Derby
2025 is the year of Cal Raleigh.
The Mariners catcher has been on an absolute tear this season, launching 38 home runs before the All-Star break and in doing so nearly eclipsing Barry Bonds' first-half home run record of 39. Raleigh then got to participate in the Home Run Derby, with his dad Todd pitching and his brother Todd Jr. catching.
Raleigh, commonly known among MLB fans as "Big Dumper" due to his sizable hindquarters, took home the Home Run Derby trophy, and soon after landed himself an absolutely perfect endorsement deal.
On Wednesday, Honey Bucket, a provider of portable toilets headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, announced that they'd reached an agreement on a new partnership with Raleigh.
"This exciting collaboration brings together two names that stand for grit, reliability, and performance under pressure. Whether it’s behind the plate or behind the scenes at construction sites, community events, and stadiums, both Raleigh and Honey Bucket share one mission: deliver when it counts," the brand said in its release about the partnership.
"Honey Bucket is the name behind the cleanest, most dependable restrooms in the game. As someone who understands the value of showing up prepared every single day, I’m proud to team up with a company that does the same," Raleigh said.
After his historic first half of the season, Raleigh will hope to stay locked in at the plate as he looks to break the record for most home runs hit by a catcher in a single season, while also helping to guide the Mariners to the postseason for the first time since 2022.