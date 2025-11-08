Mississippi High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs kicked off Thursday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.
Aberdeen 42, Humphreys County 34
Amite County 36, Collins 19
Baldwyn 42, East Union 6
Bay Springs 12, Pelahatchie 0
Belmont 28, North Panola 14
Biggersville 40, Ashland 0
Bogue Chitto 40, Richton 32
Booneville 33, Independence 10
Byers 21, Smithville 20
Calhoun City 50, French Camp Academy 7
Callaway 26, Neshoba Central 0
Charleston 44, Philadelphia 25
Choctaw County 53, Thomas E. Edwards 16
Clarksdale 30, Yazoo City 6
Clarkdale 20, Scott Central 16
Coahoma County 50, Alcorn Central 7
Columbia 49, Moss Point 0
Corinth 40, Amory 0
East Marion 46, Wilkinson County 6
East Webster 53, Leland 0
Falkner 42, Thrasher 6
Forest 18, Choctaw Central 7
Franklin County 42, St. Patrick 6
Hazlehurst 57, Tylertown 40
Heidelberg 78, Newton 25
Houston 28, North Pontotoc 22
Itawamba Agricultural 42, Tishomingo County 23
Kemper County 38, J.Z. George 0
Kosciusko 58, Rosa Fort 10
Kossuth 49, Holly Springs 8
Leake Central 43, Richland 14
Leake County 34, Shaw 0
Leflore County 44, Vardaman 8
Louisville 49, Ripley 7
Lumberton 60, Salem 18
Magee 23, Quitman 16
McComb 68, Greene County 26
Mize 49, Lake 16
Morton 35, West Lauderdale 14
Myrtle 29, Hatley 6
Nanih Waiya 50, West Bolivar 28
New Albany 42, Shannon 36
New Hope 55, Caledonia 22
Newton County 35, Mendenhall 19
North Forrest 41, Loyd Star 20
North Side 42, Velma Jackson 0
Noxubee County 41, Yazoo County 15
Okolona 24, West Tallahatchie 20
Pass Christian 52, South Pike 32
Poplarville 49, Forrest County Agricultural 20
Presbyterian Christian 53, Jefferson County 14
Raleigh 44, Pisgah 0
Russell Christian Academy 74, Jacksonville Christian Academy 28
Seminary 35, Southeast Lauderdale 0
Senatobia 35, Greenwood 8
Simmons 28, Noxapater 8
South Delta 28, Ethel 6
Stringer 36, Mount Olive 12
Taylorsville 66, West Lincoln 0
Union 33, Jefferson Davis County 27
Water Valley 34, Walnut 8
West Marion 42, Port Gibson 12
Wesson 49, Perry Central 14
Winona 41, O'Bannon 22