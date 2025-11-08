High School

Mississippi High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 7, 2025

Gray Reid

Hernando vs Horn Lake from Oct. 3, 2025 / Mary Scott

The 2025 Mississippi high school football playoffs kicked off Thursday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Friday night.

Aberdeen 42, Humphreys County 34

Amite County 36, Collins 19

Baldwyn 42, East Union 6

Bay Springs 12, Pelahatchie 0

Belmont 28, North Panola 14

Biggersville 40, Ashland 0

Bogue Chitto 40, Richton 32

Booneville 33, Independence 10

Byers 21, Smithville 20

Calhoun City 50, French Camp Academy 7

Callaway 26, Neshoba Central 0

Charleston 44, Philadelphia 25

Choctaw County 53, Thomas E. Edwards 16

Clarksdale 30, Yazoo City 6

Clarkdale 20, Scott Central 16

Coahoma County 50, Alcorn Central 7

Columbia 49, Moss Point 0

Corinth 40, Amory 0

East Marion 46, Wilkinson County 6

East Webster 53, Leland 0

Falkner 42, Thrasher 6

Forest 18, Choctaw Central 7

Franklin County 42, St. Patrick 6

Hazlehurst 57, Tylertown 40

Heidelberg 78, Newton 25

Houston 28, North Pontotoc 22

Itawamba Agricultural 42, Tishomingo County 23

Kemper County 38, J.Z. George 0

Kosciusko 58, Rosa Fort 10

Kossuth 49, Holly Springs 8

Leake Central 43, Richland 14

Leake County 34, Shaw 0

Leflore County 44, Vardaman 8

Louisville 49, Ripley 7

Lumberton 60, Salem 18

Magee 23, Quitman 16

McComb 68, Greene County 26

Mize 49, Lake 16

Morton 35, West Lauderdale 14

Myrtle 29, Hatley 6

Nanih Waiya 50, West Bolivar 28

New Albany 42, Shannon 36

New Hope 55, Caledonia 22

Newton County 35, Mendenhall 19

North Forrest 41, Loyd Star 20

North Side 42, Velma Jackson 0

Noxubee County 41, Yazoo County 15

Okolona 24, West Tallahatchie 20

Pass Christian 52, South Pike 32

Poplarville 49, Forrest County Agricultural 20

Presbyterian Christian 53, Jefferson County 14

Raleigh 44, Pisgah 0

Russell Christian Academy 74, Jacksonville Christian Academy 28

Seminary 35, Southeast Lauderdale 0

Senatobia 35, Greenwood 8

Simmons 28, Noxapater 8

South Delta 28, Ethel 6

Stringer 36, Mount Olive 12

Taylorsville 66, West Lincoln 0

Union 33, Jefferson Davis County 27

Water Valley 34, Walnut 8

West Marion 42, Port Gibson 12

Wesson 49, Perry Central 14

Winona 41, O'Bannon 22

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

