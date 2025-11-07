Mississippi High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (MHSAA) - November 7, 2025
There are 67 Mississippi high school football games scheduled on Friday, November 7, including five games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes Rosa Fort at No. 17 Kosciusko.
Mississippi High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, November 7, 2025
With five games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Mississippi high school playoffs begin.
All Mississippi High School Football Games
Class 7A Football Schedule - November 7, 2025
There are zero games scheduled across the 7A Class on Friday, November 7.
Class 6A Football Schedule - November 7, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the 6A Class on Friday, November 7.
Class 5A Football Schedule - November 7, 2025
There is one games scheduled across the 5A Class on Friday, November 7.
Class 4A Football Schedule - November 7, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the 4A Class on Friday, November 7.
Class 3A Football Schedule - November 7, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the 3A Class on Friday, November 7.
Class 2A Football Schedule - November 7, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the 2A Class on Friday, November 7.
Class 1A Football Schedule - November 7, 2025
There are 16 game scheduled across the 1A Class on Friday, November 7.
