Mississippi High School Football Schedules and Scores (MHSAA) - November 6, 2025
There are 31 Mississippi high school football games scheduled on Thursday, November 6, including 14 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 16 Clinton at No. 24 Madison Central.
Mississippi High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, November 6, 2025
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Mississippi high school football rolls on.
All Mississippi High School Football Games
Class 7A Football Schedule - November 6, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the 7A Class on Thursday, November 6.
Class 6A Football Schedule - November 6, 2025
There are nine games scheduled across the 6A Class on Thursday, November 6.
Class 5A Football Schedule - November 6, 2025
There is 10 games scheduled across the 5A Class on Thursday, November 6.
Class 4A Football Schedule - November 6, 2025
There are zero games scheduled across the 4A Class on Thursday, November 6.
Class 3A Football Schedule - November 6, 2025
There are zero games scheduled across the 3A Class on Thursday, November 6.
Class 2A Football Schedule - November 6, 2025
There are zero games scheduled across the 2A Class on Thursday, November 6.
Class 1A Football Schedule - November 6, 2025
There are zero games scheduled across the 1A Class on Thursday, November 6.
