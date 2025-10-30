Mississippi High School Football Schedules and Scores (MHSAA) - October 30, 2025
There are 55 Mississippi high school football games scheduled on Thursday, October 30, including five games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Mississippi High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes Poplarville at No. 3 Columbia.
Mississippi High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 30, 2025
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Mississippi high school football rolls on.
All Mississippi High School Football Games
Class 7A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the 7A Class on Thursday, October 30.
View All 7A High School Football Games
Class 6A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are zero games scheduled across the 6A Class on Thursday, October 30.
View All 6A High School Football Games
Class 5A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There is one games scheduled across the 5A Class on Thursday, October 30.
View All 5A High School Football Games
Class 4A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the 4A Class on Thursday, October 30.
View All 4A High School Football Games
Class 3A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the 3A Class on Thursday, October 30.
View All 3A High School Football Games
Class 2A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the 2A Class on Thursday, October 30.
View All 2A High School Football Games
Class 1A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the 1A Class on Thursday, October 30.
View All 1A High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.