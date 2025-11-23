Mississippi High School Football Title Game Turns Ugly
A high school football championship game in Mississippi saw witness to a moment that should never, ever happen on the sidelines.
The incident occured in the Class 4A-D3 Midsouth Association of Independent Schools championship game from Robinson-Hale Stadium on the campus of Mississippi College. The MAIS is a confortium of schools in Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana and Arkansas, and is responsible for accreditation of its member private schools as well as serving as the governing athletic competition for those schools.
Lamar High School would go on to post a convincing 34-17 victory over Brookhaven Academy, but th eend result was far from what caught the attention of the nation.
Lamar Prevailed In Title Game Despite Quarterback Being Ejected
Early in the second quarter, Lamar quarterback Sullivan Reed sprinted towards the Brookhaven sidelines after not being able to find an open receiver. When he was forced to exit the pocket, Reed darted into several Brookhaven players, including an assistant coach.
As Reed ran into the assistant coach, the adult put his arm out and made direct contact with the student-athlete, knocking him off balance with forcible contact. Reed reacted as any high school kid would towards being struck by an adult.
Punches Thrown As Brawl Ensued On Sidelines
Reed threw the football back towards the coach, which set off a brawl between Brookhaven players, coaches and Reed. Several punches were thrown, including ones by the coach for the Cougars as another coach tried to get between the two.
Officials gathered and ejected Reed from the remainder of the game, according to a report by BroBible.com, while the Brookhaven coach received a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. However, he was allowed to remain in the game for the duration.
The Raiders built an early 14-0 lead on Brookhaven, and held a 20-7 advantage at halftime. They scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to pretty much put the game on ice and claim the championship.
Win Marked Seventh State Title All-Time For Lamar
For Lamar, it marked the seventh state football championship in program history, and the first since 2018. The Raiders finished the season 9-4 overall.
This was the first meeting between Lamar and Brookhaven Academy in recent years.
A private school located in Meridian, Mississippi, Lamar has an enrollment of just over 650 students. The school was founded in 1964 and is a private school.
Brookhaven Academy was founded in 1970 and has an enrollment of just under 600 students. Former Major League Baseball player Corey Dickerson is an alumni of the school.