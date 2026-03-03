Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – March 2, 2026
The WIAA boys basketball state tournament is in full swing and there were plenty of surprise victories and losses in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
This week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings saw one upset win while three other team's journey came to an end.
1. Richland (25-0)
Richland beat Emerald Ridge 79-56 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Richland will face the winner between Auburn and West Valley in the quarterfinals.
2. Rainier Beach (21-0)
The Vikings defeated Bellevue 90-69 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: Rainier Beach will face the winner between Shorewood and O'Dea in the quarterfinals.
3. Mount Si (21-1)
The Wildcats beat West Valley 80-71 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Mount Si will face the winner between Redmond and Emerald Ridge in the quarterfinals.
4. Glacier Peak (21-2)
The Grizzlies lost to Gonzaga Prep 45-41 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Glacier Peak will face Woodinville in the round of 12.
5. Lake Washington (23-4)
The Kangaroos defeated Puyallup 72-56 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Lake Washington will face the winner between Glacier Peak and Woodinville in the quarterfinals.
6. O’Dea (18-5)
The second seed Fighting Irish lost to seventh seed Lincoln 71-58 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: O'Dea will face 10th seeded Shorewood in the round of 12.
7. R.A. Long (25-0)
The Lumberjacks beat Grandview 49-38 in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
Up next: R.A. Long will face the winner between Renton and Lynden in the quarterfinals.
8. Bremerton (22-2)
The Knights defeated Renton 75-57 in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
Up next: Bremerton will face the winner between Grandview and Foster in the quarterfinals.
9. Zillah (24-0)
The Leopards beat Seattle Christian 64-55 in the opening round of the 1A tournament.
Up next: Zillah will face the winner between Chelan and Cascade Christian in the quarterfinals.
10. Lynden Christian (23-1)
The Lyncs defeated Chelan 84-63 in the opening round of the 1A tournament.
Up next: Lynden Christian will face the winner between Seattle Christian and Nooksack Valley in the quarterfinals.
11. Colfax (24-0)
The Bulldogs beat Liberty Bell 96-49 in the opening round of the 2B tournament.
Up next: Colfax will face the winner between Napavine and Freeman in the quarterfinals.
12. Bellarmine Prep (22-3)
The Lions defeated Eastside Catholic 60-59 in the second round of 3A tournament.
Up next: Bellarmine Prep will face the winner between Prairie and Edmonds-Woodway in the quarterfinals.
13. Emerald Ridge (23-5)
The Jaguars lost to Richland 79-56 in the opening round of 4A tournament.
Up next: Emerald Ridge will face Redmond in the round of 12.
14. Auburn (22-3)
The Trojans beat Sunnyside 81-50 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Auburn will face West Valley in the round of 12.
15. Tumwater (21-3)
The Thunderbirds lost to Pullman 73-38 in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
Up next: Tumwater will face West Valley in the round of 12.
16. West Valley (Yakima) [19-3]
The Rams lost to Mount Si 80-71 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: West Valley will face Auburn in the round of 12.
17. Gonzaga Prep (19-6)
The Bullpups defeated Glacier Peak 45-41 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Gonzaga Prep will face the winner between Puyallup and Chiawana in the quarterfinals.
18. Selah (21-4)
The Vikings lost to Anacortes 52-50 in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
Up next: Selah will face Columbia River in the round of 12.
19. Edmonds-Woodway (23-3)
The Warriors defeated Enumclaw 73-59 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: Edmonds-Woodway will face Prairie in the round 12.
20. Lincoln (Tacoma) [17-3]
The Abes defeated O'Dea 71-58 in the second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: Lincoln will face the winner between Bellevue and Auburn Mountainview in the quarterfinals.
21. Pullman (19-3)
The Greyhounds defeated Tumwater 73-38 in the opening round of the 2A tournament.
Up next: Pullman will face the winner between Selah and Columbia River in the quarterfinals.
22. Chiawana (22-4)
The Riverhawks defeated Sumner 76-64 in the opening round of the 4A tournament.
Up next: Chiawana will face Puyallup in the round of 12.
23. Monroe (20-5)
The Bearcats lost to Shorewood 51-48 in second round of the 3A tournament.
Up next: none
24. Bonney Lake (20-5)
Up next: none
25. Kentridge (19-6)
Up next: none
