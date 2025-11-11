High School

Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025

South Panola and Northwest Rankin reenter the top 25 for the first time in over a month

Tupelo ended the regular season on a high-note defeating DeSoto Central 42-19.
With the first round of the Class 1-4A playoffs completed, and the Class 5-7A concluding its regular season, it is time to take a look at the latest edition of the Mississippi high school football top 25 rankings.

Inside the top 10, Picayune drops from the four spot down the number 13 after they were defeated by Pearl River Central 28-21. Meanwhile, Kosciusko enters the top 10 for the first time after they defeated Rosa Fort 58-10.

In the 10-25 range, Oak Grove had the highest jump after their 28-7 win over Pearl. With that win which extends their winning streak to four games, the Warriors are backing up their preseason hype, and they are legitimate contenders to Tupelo to win 7A.

Lastly, in the 20-25 range, South Panola and Northwest Rankin slide into the top 25 as Starkville and DeSoto Central dropped out of the rankings. South Panola had a dominant win as they defeated Center Hill 31-7, and Northwest Rankin might have had the most impressive win of the week by defeating Petal on the road.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. West Point (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Columbus 49-0

Next up: vs. Vicksburg, Class 5A Playoffs

2. Tupelo (10-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated DeSoto Central 42-19

Next up: vs. Starkville, Class 7A Playoffs

3. Columbia (11-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Moss Point 49-0

Next up: vs. Newton County, Class 4A Playoffs

4. Ocean Springs (9-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated St. Martin 49-21

Next up: vs. Brandon, Class 7A Playoffs

5. Oxford (9-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Starkville 27-21

Next up: vs. Hernando, Class 7A Playoffs

6. Louisville (8-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Ripley 49-7

Next up: vs. New Albany, Class 4A Playoffs

7. Gulfport (8-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Harrison Central 45-13

Next up: vs. Northwest Rankin, Class 7A Playoffs

8. Kosciusko (10-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Rosa Fort 58-10

Next up: at Itawamba Agricultural, Class 4A Playoffs

9. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (9-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Jackson Academy, MAIS Class 4A - Division 1 Playoffs

10. Jackson Academy (9-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at MRA, MAIS Class 4A - Division 1 Playoffs

11. Warren Central (8-2)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Canton 34-14

Next up: vs. Center Hill, Class 6A Playoffs

12. Hattiesburg (8-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Terry 48-21

Next up: vs. Pearl River Central, Class 6A Playoffs

13. Picayune (8-2)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Pearl River Central 28-21

Next up: vs. George County, Class 6A Playoffs

14.  D'Iberville (8-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 28-0

Next up: at Petal, Class 7A Playoffs

15. Germantown (7-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Murrah 56-0

Next up: vs. DeSoto Central, Class 7A Playoffs

16. Noxubee County (8-3)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Yazoo County 41-15

Next up: at Coahoma County, Class 3A Playoffs

17. Oak Grove (8-3)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Pearl 28-7

Next up: vs. Biloxi, Class 7A Playoffs

18. Parklane Academy (9-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Starkville Academy, MAIS Class 4A Division II Playoffs

19. Grenada (7-3)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Saltillo 49-16

Next up: at Ridgeland, Class 6A Playoffs

20. McComb (9-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Greene County 68-26

Next up: at Leake Central, Class 4A Playoffs

21. Lake Cormorant (8-2)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Olive Branch 49-35

Next up: vs. Callaway, Class 6A Playoffs

22. Heidelberg (9-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Newton 78-6

Next up: vs. North Forrest, Class 2A Playoffs

23. South Panola (7-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Center Hill 31-7

Next up: vs. Neshoba Central, Class 6A Playoffs

24. Northwest Rankin (6-4)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Petal 34-28

Next up: at Gulfport, Class 7A Playoffs

25. Petal (7-4)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Northwest Rankin 34-28

Next up: vs. D'Iberville, Class 7A Playoffs

