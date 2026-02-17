High School

Florida High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - February 17, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Florida high school boys basketball playoffs

Gray Reid

St. Petersburg vs Oak Ridge from Jan 3, 2026
St. Petersburg vs Oak Ridge from Jan 3, 2026 / Sheila Haddad

The 2026 Florida high school boys basketball state championship playoffs continue on Friday, February 21.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school boys basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 14.

2026 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All games February 21, 7:00pm EST

Ponce De Leon at Holmes County

Port St. Joe at Crossroad Academy

Hilliard at Trenton

Williston at Wildwood

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 21, 7:00pm EST

Christ's Church Academy at Impact Christian Academy

FAMU at North Florida Educational Institute

Mount Dora Christian Academy at Central Florida Christian Academy

Legacy Charter at Orlando Christian Prep

Sarasota Christian at Victory Christian Academy

Donahue Catholic at City of Life Christian Academy

Grandview Prep at Sagemont

Atlantic Christian at Dade Christian

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 21, 7:00pm EST

Rocky Bayou Christian at Providence School

P.K. Yonge at The First Academy

Jupiter Christian at Santa Fe Catholic

Benjamin at Holy Trinity Episcopal

St. John Neumann at Northside Christian

Saint Stephen's Episcopal at First Baptist Academy

Divine Savior Academy at Riviera Prep

Westminster Academy at Miami Country Day

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 21, 7:00pm EST

Bradford at Andrew Jackson

Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Newberry

Calvary Christian at Lake Highland Prep

Windermere Prep at The Villages Charter

Cardinal Newman at Calvary Christian Academy

Saint Andrew's at North Broward Prep

Pine Crest at Cardinal Gibbons

SLAM Academy at University

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 21, 7:00pm EST

Pensacola at Bishop Kenny

Fort Walton Beach at Godby

Eastside at North Marion

Palm Bay at Atlantic

Gulf at Boca Ciega

Seminole at Gibbs

Mater Lakes Academy at Suncoast

Northwestern at Stranahan

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 21, 7:00pm EST

Booker T. Washington at Fleming Island

Columbia at Ponte Vedra

Auburndale at Lecanto

New Smyrna Beach at Pine Ridge

Clearwater at Jesuit

Braden River at St. Petersburg

Atlantic at Pembroke Pines Charter

Plantation at Belen Jesuit

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 21, 7:00pm EST

Buchholz at Forest

Tocoi Creek at Lake Howell

Viera at Evans

Bartow at Edgewater

Charlotte at Sickles

East Lake at Parrish Community

Boyd Anderson at St. Thomas Aquinas

Miramar at South Plantation

2026 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket

All games February 21, 7:00pm EST

Apopka at Winter Park

Atlantic Coast at Lake Mary

Windermere at Oak Ridge

Wellington at Olympia

Sumner at Sarasota

Plant at Osceola

Western at Columbus

Coral Glades at Palmetto

