Florida High School Boys Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (FHSAA) - February 17, 2026
The 2026 Florida high school boys basketball state championship playoffs continue on Friday, February 21.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Florida high school boys basketball playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the championship games on March 14.
2026 Florida (FHSAA) Rural Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All games February 21, 7:00pm EST
Ponce De Leon at Holmes County
Port St. Joe at Crossroad Academy
Hilliard at Trenton
Williston at Wildwood
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 1A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 21, 7:00pm EST
Christ's Church Academy at Impact Christian Academy
FAMU at North Florida Educational Institute
Mount Dora Christian Academy at Central Florida Christian Academy
Legacy Charter at Orlando Christian Prep
Sarasota Christian at Victory Christian Academy
Donahue Catholic at City of Life Christian Academy
Grandview Prep at Sagemont
Atlantic Christian at Dade Christian
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 2A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 21, 7:00pm EST
Rocky Bayou Christian at Providence School
P.K. Yonge at The First Academy
Jupiter Christian at Santa Fe Catholic
Benjamin at Holy Trinity Episcopal
St. John Neumann at Northside Christian
Saint Stephen's Episcopal at First Baptist Academy
Divine Savior Academy at Riviera Prep
Westminster Academy at Miami Country Day
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 3A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 21, 7:00pm EST
Bradford at Andrew Jackson
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Newberry
Calvary Christian at Lake Highland Prep
Windermere Prep at The Villages Charter
Cardinal Newman at Calvary Christian Academy
Saint Andrew's at North Broward Prep
Pine Crest at Cardinal Gibbons
SLAM Academy at University
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 4A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 21, 7:00pm EST
Pensacola at Bishop Kenny
Fort Walton Beach at Godby
Eastside at North Marion
Palm Bay at Atlantic
Gulf at Boca Ciega
Seminole at Gibbs
Mater Lakes Academy at Suncoast
Northwestern at Stranahan
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 5A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 21, 7:00pm EST
Booker T. Washington at Fleming Island
Columbia at Ponte Vedra
Auburndale at Lecanto
New Smyrna Beach at Pine Ridge
Clearwater at Jesuit
Braden River at St. Petersburg
Atlantic at Pembroke Pines Charter
Plantation at Belen Jesuit
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 6A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 21, 7:00pm EST
Buchholz at Forest
Tocoi Creek at Lake Howell
Viera at Evans
Bartow at Edgewater
Charlotte at Sickles
East Lake at Parrish Community
Boyd Anderson at St. Thomas Aquinas
Miramar at South Plantation
2026 Florida (FHSAA) 7A Boys Basketball State Championship Bracket
All games February 21, 7:00pm EST
Apopka at Winter Park
Atlantic Coast at Lake Mary
Windermere at Oak Ridge
Wellington at Olympia
Sumner at Sarasota
Plant at Osceola
Western at Columbus
Coral Glades at Palmetto
