Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
We have some shakeup in this week's edition of the High School on SI Mississippi top 25 high school football rankings. Oak Grove and Hartfield Academy drop out of the top 25 after they each started the season off 0-2.
West Point has cemented themselves as one of the top teams in the state once again after they trounced Starkville 48-15.
Meanwhile, five new teams enter this week's top 25 rankings after they each have gotten off to terrific starts. D'Iberville, Oxford, Germantown, West Jones and Parklane Academy are showing they belong among the state's elite teams as they each have gotten off to a 2-0 start.
1. Tupelo (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Christ Presbyterian Academy (TN) 23-7
Next up: vs. Houston (TN)
2. West Point (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Starkville 48-15
Next up: at Noxubee County
3. Grenada (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Winona 34-14
Next up: vs. Callaway
4. Ocean Springs (2-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Petal 27-17
Next up: at Pascagoula
5. Brandon (1-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Madison Central 17-7
Next up: vs. Clinton
6. Louisville (1-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Shannon 29-18
Next up: vs. Holmes County Central
7. Madison Central (1-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Brandon 17-7
Next up: at Brookhaven
8. Jackson Academy (2-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Leake Academy 48-21
Next up: at Greenville-St. Joseph
9. Picayune (2-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Northshore (LA) 27-13
Next up: vs. Biloxi
10. Noxubee County (2-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Kemper County 36-12
Next up: vs. West Point
11. Petal (1-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to Ocean Springs 27-17
Next up: at Columbia
12. Columbia (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated West Marion 47-12
Next up: vs. Petal
13. Clinton (2-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 19-11
Next up: at Brandon
14. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (2-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 49-21
Next up: at Collierville (TN)
15. Hattiesburg (1-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Laurel 31-18
Next up: vs. Oak Grove
16. D'Iberville (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Gautier 42-17
Next up: at Seminary
17. Northwest Rankin (1-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Clinton 19-11
Next up: at Wayne County
18. Oxford (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated South Panola 29-13
Next up: at Lafayette
19. Pascagoula (1-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Biloxi 21-18
Next up: vs. Ocean Springs
20. Starkville (1-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to West Point 48-15
Next up: at Meridian
21. Germantown (1-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 37-12
Next up: at Warren Central
22. Gulfport (0-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Laurel
23. West Jones (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Northeast Jones 27-14
Next up: at South Jones
24. Poplarville (1-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Stone 22-21
Next up: at Hancock
25. Parklane Academy (2-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Cathedral 48-7
Next up: vs. Oak Forest Academy (LA)