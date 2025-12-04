Punishment Handed Down For Incident In Mississippi High School State Title Game
The punishment has been handed out in regards to an ugly incident that occurred during the recent Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Class 4A-Division III championship game earlier this year in Mississippi.
Brookhaven Academy and Lamar School were battling for the title when Lamar quarterback Sullivan Reed went out of bounds on the sideline of Brookhaven.
In video that was captured and released, Reed runs into a Brookhaven coach while eluding would-be tacklers. From there, Reed tossed the football towards the coach who put his arm out and appeared to shove him to the ground.
Players and coaches started to brawl with punches being thrown, including by a Brookhaven coach towards the player.
Lamar would see Reed, the starting quarterback for the team, get ejected. They would go on to win the game, 34-17, and claim the trophy for the seventh time in school history and first since 2018.
In a release from the MAIS ACC, the punishment for those involved has been revealed.
“The Affairs Committee met on December 1, 2025, in regards to the fight that took place during the Class 4A-Division III championship game between Brookhaven Academy and Lamar School,” a release read that was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Brandon Shields. “The committee received reports from both schools, and also watched the videos from multiple camera angles from the game. In addition, the committee heard from both administrators regarding the issue.”
They have determined that the injured Brookhaven player that was on the sidelines is banned from attending any further MAIS athletic contests for the remainder of the school year. He is also not allowed to play in any football jamborees and/or games until after Brookhaven plays in the first regular season game of the 2026 season.
Coach Hunter Przytarski and coach Bubba Keene have both been fined $1,000 each and will not be allowed to attend any MAIS athletic events until after the last game of the 2026 Brookhaven football season has been played.
Both Przytarski and Keene must appear before the AAC and show the committee cause as to why they should be allowed to return to coaching in the association.
Brookhaven Academy was fined $1,500 and placed on probation for one year while Lamar was fined $500 and also placed on one-year probation.
The MAIS features schools in Mississippi, Tennessee, Louisiana and Arkansas. They are responsible for accrediting the private schools that comprise the league, as well as serving as the governing athletic competition for those schools.