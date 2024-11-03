High School

Mississippi high school wrestling coach charged with sexual battery

Mendenhall's Sammy Byther accused of engaging in sexual communication with a student

Mendenhall (Mississippi) high school wrestling coach Sammy Byther has been charged with two counts of sexual battery against a student.
According to multiple media reports in Mississippi, Mendenhall high wrestling coach Sammy Byther has been charged with two counts of sexual battery for alleged sexual communications with a student.

The allegations emerged after a probably cause hearing on Wednesday and Byther turned himself into the Simpson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. He was charged with two counts of sexual battery and is being held at the Simpson County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

In response to the charges, the Simpson County School District released the following statement.

“Simpson County School District is committed to the safety and well-being of all students and has zero tolerance for any behavior that compromises their security. We have been made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a staff member and a student. Upon learning of these allegations, we placed the individual on administrative leave. Based on the evidence that we have received, the individual has been terminated from employment with the district.

We take these matters seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement and relevant agencies. To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students and families, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

The district remains committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for every student and will continue to work with all necessary parties to ensure the highest standards of student safety.”

Byther was also an assistant coach with the Mendenhall varsity football team.

