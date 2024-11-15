Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff time has arrived in Mississippi high school football.
The postseason kicks off as all classifications, 1A through 7A, are playing on Friday (November 15).
Mississippi high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MHSAA Classes 1A through 7A, plus some featured matchups:
Class 7A
First-round featured matchups
Oxford vs Germantown
7 p.m. Friday
Madison Central vs DeSoto Central
7 p.m. Friday
Tupelo vs Lewisburg
7 p.m. Friday
Horn Lake vs Starkville
7 p.m. Friday
Brandon vs D'Iberville
7 p.m. Friday
Gulfport vs Petal
7 p.m. Friday
Ocean Springs vs Northwest Rankin
7 p.m. Friday
Oak Grove vs Biloxi
7 p.m. Friday
Class 7A MHSAA football bracket
Class 6A
First-round featured matchups
Grenada vs Callaway
7 p.m. Friday
Neshoba Central vs Lake Cormorant
7 p.m. Friday
Warren Central vs Saltillo
7 p.m. Friday
South Panola vs Ridgeland
7 p.m. Friday
Hattiesburg vs Hancock
7 p.m. Friday
Pascagoula vs Terry
7 p.m. Friday
Picayune vs Pearl River Central
7 p.m. Friday
West Jones vs George County
7 p.m. Friday
Class 6A MHSAA football bracket
Class 5A
First-round featured matchups
West Point vs Yazoo City
7 p.m. Friday
Holmes County Central vs Corinth
7 p.m. Friday
Cleveland Central vs Pontotoc
7 p.m. Friday
New Hope vs Canton
7 p.m. Friday
Brookhaven vs Vancleave
7 p.m. Friday
Stone vs Florence
7 p.m. Friday
Gautier vs Natchez
7 p.m. Friday
South Jones vs Wayne County
7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A MHSAA football bracket
Class 4A
Second-round featured matchups
Shannon vs Kosciusko
7 p.m. Friday
West Lauderdale vs Houston
7 p.m. Friday
Louisville vs Amory
7 p.m. Friday
New Albany vs Itwamba Agricultual
7 p.m. Friday
Forest vs Lanier
7 p.m. Friday
Forrest County Agricultural vs Quitman
7 p.m. Friday
Columbia vs Poplarville
7 p.m. Friday
McComb vs Northeast Jones
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A MHSAA football bracket
Class 3A MHSAA football bracket
Class 2A MHSAA football bracket
Class 1A MHSAA football bracket
