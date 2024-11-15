High School

Mississippi (MHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Brady Twombly

The top two Mississippi high school football teams clash on Friday when Starkville visits Louisville.
Playoff time has arrived in Mississippi high school football.

The postseason kicks off as all classifications, 1A through 7A, are playing on Friday (November 15).

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 MHSAA football playoffs.

Mississippi high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from MHSAA Classes 1A through 7A, plus some featured matchups:

Class 7A

First-round featured matchups

Oxford vs Germantown

7 p.m. Friday

Madison Central vs DeSoto Central

7 p.m. Friday

Tupelo vs Lewisburg

7 p.m. Friday

Horn Lake vs Starkville

7 p.m. Friday

Brandon vs D'Iberville

7 p.m. Friday

Gulfport vs Petal

7 p.m. Friday

Ocean Springs vs Northwest Rankin

7 p.m. Friday

Oak Grove vs Biloxi

7 p.m. Friday

Class 7A MHSAA football bracket

Class 6A

First-round featured matchups

Grenada vs Callaway

7 p.m. Friday

Neshoba Central vs Lake Cormorant

7 p.m. Friday

Warren Central vs Saltillo

7 p.m. Friday

South Panola vs Ridgeland

7 p.m. Friday

Hattiesburg vs Hancock

7 p.m. Friday

Pascagoula vs Terry

7 p.m. Friday

Picayune vs Pearl River Central

7 p.m. Friday

West Jones vs George County

7 p.m. Friday

Class 6A MHSAA football bracket

Class 5A

First-round featured matchups

West Point vs Yazoo City

7 p.m. Friday

Holmes County Central vs Corinth

7 p.m. Friday

Cleveland Central vs Pontotoc

7 p.m. Friday

New Hope vs Canton

7 p.m. Friday

Brookhaven vs Vancleave

7 p.m. Friday

Stone vs Florence

7 p.m. Friday

Gautier vs Natchez

7 p.m. Friday

South Jones vs Wayne County

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A MHSAA football bracket

Class 4A

Second-round featured matchups

Shannon vs Kosciusko

7 p.m. Friday

West Lauderdale vs Houston

7 p.m. Friday

Louisville vs Amory

7 p.m. Friday

New Albany vs Itwamba Agricultual

7 p.m. Friday

Forest vs Lanier

7 p.m. Friday

Forrest County Agricultural vs Quitman

7 p.m. Friday

Columbia vs Poplarville

7 p.m. Friday

McComb vs Northeast Jones

7 p.m. Friday

Class 4A MHSAA football bracket

Class 3A MHSAA football bracket

Class 2A MHSAA football bracket

Class 1A MHSAA football bracket

Published
